Biden Administration Begins Using 'Accounting Error' Money to Fund Ukraine
On this episode of The Final Countdown, Manila Chan and guest host Rachel Blevins discuss a wide range of top news, including the Biden administration using an accounting error to send aid to Ukraine.
2023-08-10T04:34+0000
Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaMark Sleboda - International Relations and Military AnalystKoffi Koaukou - Africa Analyst, Senior Research FellowDr. Wilmer Leon - Co-host of The Critical HourThe show begins with Attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill weighs in to discuss the implications of Trump's legal woes and criticizes the media's coverage of the scandal in comparison to Hunter Biden's legal troubles.Then, International Relations and Military analyst Mark Sleboda joins to discuss Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive proving to be unsuccessful, stoking apprehension in entities and individuals sending aid.The second hour starts with Africa Analyst Koffi Koaukou discussing the Niger military takeover under threat by a former rebel leader and military Western-backed nations.The show closes with Dr. Wilmer Leon discussing the Los Angeles city worker strike.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:34 GMT 10.08.2023 (Updated: 13:55 GMT 10.08.2023)
Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Military Analyst
Koffi Koaukou - Africa Analyst, Senior Research Fellow
Dr. Wilmer Leon - Co-host of The Critical Hour
The show begins with Attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill weighs in to discuss the implications of Trump's legal woes and criticizes the media's coverage of the scandal in comparison to Hunter Biden's legal troubles.
Then, International Relations and Military analyst Mark Sleboda joins to discuss Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive proving to be unsuccessful, stoking apprehension in entities and individuals sending aid.
The second hour starts with Africa Analyst Koffi Koaukou discussing the Niger military takeover under threat by a former rebel leader and military Western-backed nations.
The show closes with Dr. Wilmer Leon discussing the Los Angeles city worker strike.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.