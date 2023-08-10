International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Joe Biden's 'Climate Stuff', Niger in Trouble, and Multiple US Cities Fed up With Migrants
Joe Biden's 'Climate Stuff', Niger in Trouble, and Multiple US Cities Fed up With Migrants
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including US involvement in the ousting of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the EU reportedly prepares sanctions against Niger.
Joe Biden: "Climate Stuff", Niger in Trouble, and Multiple U.S. Cities Fed up with Migrants
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including US involvement in the ousting of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the EU reportedly prepares sanctions against Niger.
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | The Alabama Brawl, Tim Scott Would be a Great Candidate for the 2024 election, and The Impeachment Will be Slow Rolled by RepublicansTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Losers in the Delaware Republican Party, Writing for Roger Stone, and The Money Behind PoliticsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about the media's attempts to divide Americans racially, hate crime laws, and how the media chooses stories to cover. Carmine talked about the Montgomery, Alabama boat fight and how the media used this story to divide Americans through racial lines. Carmine spoke about Tim Scott and his ability to beat Joe Biden in the 2024 Election.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about boring politicians, the money machine behind establishment politicians, and the team cleaning up Hunter Biden's mess in Ukraine. Tyler discussed his time in Delaware politics and the influence of political candidates' spouses. Tyler commented on Andrii Telizhenko's recent Backstory interview and the revelations of Hunter Biden's drug abuse in Ukraine and the team of people in Ukraine who cleaned up Hunter Biden's mess.We'd love to get your We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Joe Biden's 'Climate Stuff', Niger in Trouble, and Multiple US Cities Fed up With Migrants

Joe Biden: "Climate Stuff", Niger in Trouble, and Multiple U.S. Cities Fed up with Migrants
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including US involvement in the ousting of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the EU reportedly prepares sanctions against Niger.
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | The Alabama Brawl, Tim Scott Would be a Great Candidate for the 2024 election, and The Impeachment Will be Slow Rolled by Republicans

Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Losers in the Delaware Republican Party, Writing for Roger Stone, and The Money Behind Politics

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about the media's attempts to divide Americans racially, hate crime laws, and how the media chooses stories to cover. Carmine talked about the Montgomery, Alabama boat fight and how the media used this story to divide Americans through racial lines. Carmine spoke about Tim Scott and his ability to beat Joe Biden in the 2024 Election.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about boring politicians, the money machine behind establishment politicians, and the team cleaning up Hunter Biden's mess in Ukraine. Tyler discussed his time in Delaware politics and the influence of political candidates' spouses. Tyler commented on Andrii Telizhenko's recent Backstory interview and the revelations of Hunter Biden's drug abuse in Ukraine and the team of people in Ukraine who cleaned up Hunter Biden's mess.
We'd love to get your We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
