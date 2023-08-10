https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/leader-of-nigers-mutineers-signs-decree-on-formation-of-new-transitional-govt---reports-1112505798.html
Leader of Niger's Mutineers Signs Decree on Formation of New Transitional Gov't - Reports
The leader of mutineers who seized power in Niger, Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, has signed a decree on the formation of a new transitional government, media reported on Thursday.
10:14 GMT 10.08.2023 (Updated: 10:15 GMT 10.08.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leader of mutineers who seized power in Niger, Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, has signed a decree on the formation of a new transitional government, media reported on Thursday.
Tchiani signed the decree on Wednesday, the ActuNiger new portal reported, adding that the new interim government consists of 21 ministers. According to the list of new government members, an absolute minority of them are in the military ranks.
A military takeover took place in Niger on July 26. President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Tchiani, who proclaimed himself the country's new leader. The caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland closed the country's borders, brushing aside security agreements with France, the country's former colonizer.
On July 30, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze rebels' assets and imposed a ban on commercial flights to and from the country, as well as closed all borders. ECOWAS gave military leadership one week to reinstate Bazoum and restore order, hinting that it would resort to military intervention otherwise. The ultimatum expired on Sunday.