N. Korean Leader Signs Order to Boost Army's Preparations 'in Offensive Way'

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has signed a written order to further step up the army preparations "in the offensive way" after summarizing and analyzing the situation on the Korean peninsula, the state-run news agency reported on Thursday.

The leader has guided an enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of North Korea to discuss the issue of "making the army more thoroughly gird for a war given the grave political and military situation prevailing in the Korean peninsula," the report said. The meeting analyzed the current situation on the Korean peninsula and its vicinity and the military moves and decided "on the plans for offensive military countermeasures to thoroughly deter," as well as to make "full war preparations to neutralize at a blow the enemy attack with overwhelming strategic deterrence and launch simultaneous offensive military actions in contingency," media reported. The meeting examined a plan to form frontline operation groups "reinforced to overwhelmingly contain and destroy the enemy," studied military measures to diversity the operational executive capabilities of frontline units and map out more detailed operational plans, the report said. During the meeting, the leader signed the written order to further step up "the war preparations of the KPA [Korean People's Army] in an offensive way" to prepare a strong army to contain possible attempts to use force against Pyongyang, as well as to secure "more powerful strike means for carrying out the mission of war deterrence" and intensify their deployment, actively conduct military drills and "radically increase" capabilities of the army, media reported. Kim also ordered that munitions manufacturing plants "push ahead with the mass-production of various weapons and equipment" and expand production capacities of weapons, the report said.

