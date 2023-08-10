https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/nuland-visits-niger-amid-growing-fears-of-war-in-west-africa-1112494015.html

Nuland Visits Niger Amid Growing Fears of War in West Africa

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including how the western mainstream media is portraying Niger coup and the political situation in that country as advantageous for Russia as US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland visits Niger.

Thabiso Lehoko: Sputnik Correspondent in South AfricaTed Harvey: Former Colorado State SenatorMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystArmen Kurdian: Retired Navy Captain, Entrepreneur and Investor living in CaliforniaIn the first hour, Fault Lines discusses the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland visit to Niger after the military coup in late July 2023 led to considerable coverage of the West African nation. Since then, the increased threat of military intervention by Western-backed ECOWAS nations, led by Nigeria, has created a growing concern for Nigeriens. Sputnik correspondent Thabiso Lehoko joins the show to explain how western media has portrayed the coup aftermath as advantageous for Russia.In the second hour, Fault Lines explores why Former US President Donald Trump has received significant criticism and criminal charges for his role in the 2020 election. Fault Lines is joined by political commentator Ted Harvey, who highlights the hypocrisy in the US perspective on the 2020 election.In the third hour, the Fault Lines team discusses how the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Donbass has been unsuccessful thus far and it has created apprehension for those funding Kiev. Military analyst Mark Sleboda gives his assessment about the Ukrainian regime's offensive and why it has been unsuccessful thus far.Later in the last hour, Fault Lines discusses the impact of Thousands striking in Los Angeles amid poor economic conditions. Armen Kurdian joins Fault Lines to explain why LA is seeing mass strikes in one of the US' largest cities.We'd love to get your We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

