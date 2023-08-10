https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/poland-prepares-political-pretext-to-occupy-western-ukraine-diane-sare-says-abolish-nato-1112496513.html

Poland Prepares Political Pretext to Occupy Western Ukraine; Diane Sare Says Abolish NATO

Sputnik International reported that Poland is preparing a political pretext to occupy Western Ukraine, and Diane Sare, former Congressional candidate from NY says that NATO should be abolished.

Brian Berletic, ex-US Marine, independent geopolitical researcher and writer based in Bangkok, joins us to discuss the conflict in Ukraine. Sputnik International reported that Poland is preparing a political pretext to occupy Western Ukraine, with Warsaw announcing its intention to build the "strongest army in Europe." Brian points out that it will take many years for this goal to be completed, and even when it is, and Poland technically has the strongest army around, so did Ukraine at the beginning of the Russian military operation. Brian says that just as it went poorly for Ukraine, and it will go poorly for Poland. He also says that this is just one of the ideas the West is exploring to give what's left of Ukraine's military a safe haven to operate.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan being banned from public office for five years. Dr. Oualaalou posits that the US had involvement in what happened to Khan and that the ban came about because when he was Prime Minister, Khan turned down a US request to establish a drone base in Pakistan. Dr. Oualalou also explained that by arresting Kahn in his home, they are sending the message that their government can "get you no matter what if you don't turn the party line."Diane Sare, political organizer and 2024 candidate for the New York US Senate, joins us to discuss NATO. The former independent candidate for the US Senate from New York told Sputnik, "NATO is a relic that should have been abolished after German reunification." She further stated that NATO is a dinosaur of an institution whose alliance depends on how long some of its members in Europe "who bear the brunt of the insanity of the current American and British leadership want to stick around and play that game of having their economies destroyed."Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents joins us to discuss the conflict in Niger. Margaret discussed the reports that Niger is slipping away from the West with little sign of Nigeria and Senegal readying an intervention. Margaret weighs in about the conflict, reminding listeners that the US has a drone base in Niger, and France is concerned about how the conflict could affect the supply of uranium it receives from Niger, making Washington and France oppose Niger's sovereignty. In the meantime, the Nigerian president states that "diplomacy is the best way forward" and "is representing the consensus position of the ECOWAS heads of state.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, joins us to discuss the one-day strike by thousands of city workers in Los Angeles yesterday. Dr. Kavanagh says this is a strike of the workers who make the city run and was limited in that it was a one-day strike focused on whether they would continue negotiation on unresolved issues from last year's contract. "What it demonstrates, says Dr. Kavanagh, is that the workers are willing to fight for their power to withhold their labor and cause trouble." Kavanagh says that fighting is the only way for workers to get what they need and the worker's power is to work together in order to overcome the devastations that are happening in the economy.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The World Bank released its updated GDP estimates for countries worldwide, and according to its estimates, Russia ranked in the top five largest economies globally, even surpassing Germany. Dr. Rasmus posits that not only has the European economy slowed down, but that has a lot to do with the global forces set in motion by the US providing cheaper energy and Europe paying more for US goods which takes a toll on its economy. Dr. Rasmus further suggests that the US is obtaining its objective, which is to drive Russia totally out of the US so that the US can enter that vacuum and make Europe economically dependent on the US.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Asia. The Mayor of Nagasaki, Japan, urged nuclear weapons-possessing states and their allies to "show courage" by breaking free from nuclear deterrence principles during a scaled-down ceremony to mark the 78th anniversary of the atomic bomb attack on the city. KJ explained that the peace declaration's sentiment was that nuclear weapons should be banned completely and that nuclear deterrents that other nations like the US have exercised have been a form of nuclear blackmail. Wilmer and KJ also discuss the Asia Times article that claims South Korea would not aggressively attack if there was a Taiwanese war because South Korea would be afraid of the extinction of the Kim regime. KJ says that to believe South Korea would do nothing is a serious miscalculation.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel has been cracking down on independent media as Palestinian journalists document Israel's actions against Palestinians. James provides insight, emphasizing that independent media has become a danger for Israel in that while most media outlets have normalized Israel's movements, the independent news outlets are the only news outlets getting out the stories about what is really happening, and that is why Israel is cracking down on independent media and stifling their coverage.We'd love to get your We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

2023

