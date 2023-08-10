https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/rebirth-of-russian-lunar-program-why-is-luna-25-moon-mission-so-significant-1112509953.html

'Rebirth of Russian Lunar Program': Why is Luna-25 Moon Mission So Significant?

'Rebirth of Russian Lunar Program': Why is Luna-25 Moon Mission So Significant?

Russia is returning to the Moon in a big way with the Luna-25, a compact lunar lander packed with scientific instruments. The mission’s primary objective will be to search for water at the Moon’s South Pole. What’s the Luna-25’s significance in the cosmic grand scheme of things? Sputnik reached out to a pair of Russian space experts to find out.

2023-08-10T14:54+0000

2023-08-10T14:54+0000

2023-08-10T14:55+0000

beyond politics

earth

russia

china

luna-25 (moon-25)

soyuz-2.1b

moon

soviet union

us

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0a/1112509091_0:0:3041:1711_1920x0_80_0_0_299ca6422c4c5fdecce754946f7767c4.jpg

A Soyuz-2.1b rocket with Fregat upper stage and Luna-25 lunar module on board is making final preparations for launch at the Vostochny Space Port in the Russian Far East. If all goes to plan, the mission will begin at 2:10 am Moscow time Friday morning.Onboard the compact, 30 kg lander are a series of scientific instruments including neutron and gamma-ray analyzers, plasma radiation detector, laser mass-spectrometer and laser retroreflector, manipulator arm, moon dust and micro-meteorite particle analyzer, thermal regolith measurer, and panoramic and local imaging camera systems. The Luna-25 is equipped with a four megabit per second data uplink, allowing scientists back on Earth to keep abreast of various measurements.What are the Luna-25's Primary Mission Objectives?The Luna-25 mission has several major tasks, includingRussia's Return to the Moon?Another first for Russia will be making a landing on one of the Moon’s poles, with previous missions (not just by the USSR but by most other space powers as well before the Chandrayaan-1 and China's successful soft landing on the south pole in 2019) typically landing at mid-latitudes."Compared with the Luna-24, which was launched some forty-seven years ago, the Luna-25 is a relatively small lander – half the Luna-24’s size and three times lighter. But the spacecraft is not at all simpler than its predecessor technologically, and its compactness is the result of the use of 21st century technologies – for example, the non-hermetically sealed design of the instrument compartment, and a modern electronic component base," Afanasyev assured.What Makes the Luna-25 Unique?Technically speaking, the Luna-25 is comparable to foreign analogues, with one important caveat, according to Afanasyev.The Luna-25 "is important for the Russian space program, because this will be the first launch of a Russian spacecraft into deep space," Ivan Moiseev, the head of the Russian Institute of Space Policy, told Sputnik. "All major space powers have been flying into deep space for a long time. For us this will be the first," the academic said.Putting Politics Aside: Why is Search for Water on the Moon Important?"Civilization faces the global task of building bases on the Moon," Moiseev explained, noting that the Indian probe's discovery of large quantities of water on the lunar surface in 2019 confirmed the Earth satellite's future scientific and economic significance if humanity hopes to become a space-faring race.The importance of searching for water on the poles comes down to lunar geography, Moiseev explained, pointing out that unlike the mid-latitudes, where water cannot exist on or near the surface due to the impact of the Sun, "at the poles there are lunar craters which the Sun never touches, where temperatures are always below zero, close to absolute zero. And there ice should be preserved…Therefore, today everyone is focused on the south pole, with the goal being research, for now, to take a closer look at what’s there. The Indians continue to fly there…China is planning to do so, and has already implemented a very large lunar program. And apparently, when the Americans land another person on the Moon, they also plan to orient themselves toward the poles."Afanasyev believes, the term "space race" used to characterize the space competition between the USSR and the USA during the second half of the 20th century has taken a back seat to economic and scientific considerations.Along with fuel for future interplanetary spacecraft, Afanasyev pointed out that Moon water could very well become a source of water and oxygen for life support systems of future lunar bases.In other words, the success of the Luna-25 mission could mark one small step for Russia in leaving its footprint on the Moon, and advancing humanity's spacefaring ambitions, over the coming century.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/astronomers-find-rare-failed-star-mysteriously-blasting-out-radio-emissions-1111880862.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/second-ring-on-dwarf-planet-quaoar-challenges-fundamental-laws-of-astrophysics-1109931237.html

earth

russia

china

soviet union

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

luna-25, moon, mission, lunar, probe, scientific, science, astronomy, research, water, search, particles, galaxy, intergalactic, russia, space program, roscosmos, luna 25 mission update, luna 25 mission, russian luna missions, did russia launch luna, russian moon mission luna, russian mission to moon, russian and us moon missions, how long did the russian luna missions stay on the moon, luna 25, luna-25, luna 25 mission