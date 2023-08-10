https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/russias-luna-25-station-to-launch-from-vostochny-cosmodrome-1112505904.html

Russia's Luna-25 Station to Launch From Vostochny Cosmodrome

Sputnik goes live with transmission of the launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with Fregat upper stage and Luna-25 automatic station from Vostochniy cosmodrome.

2023-08-10T23:00+0000

Sputnik goes live with transmission of the launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat upper stage and Luna-25 automatic station from Vostochny Cosmodrome. The spacecraft is expected to land in areas of the moon previously inaccessible to humans, which will expand knowledge of the Earth's natural satellite.Luna-25 is part of the Russian Lunar Program, the first Russian lunar mission carried out at the Lavochkin NPO to explore and make practical use of the moon and near lunar space through automatic interplanetary stations. The mission will first launch a descent vehicle and then an orbiter.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

