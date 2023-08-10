https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/the-real-spoiler-is-dem-refusal-to-help-poor-and-working-people-1112495053.html

The Real 'Spoiler' is Dem Refusal to Help Poor and Working People

The Real 'Spoiler' is Dem Refusal to Help Poor and Working People

The Problems With Democrats’ “Spoiler” Narrative, How Israel Uses Religion To Support Its Policies, 9 Years Since The Killing of Mike Brown

2023-08-10T04:14+0000

2023-08-10T04:14+0000

2023-08-10T14:47+0000

by any means necessary

radio

eritrea

venezuela

nigeria

abortion

israel

palestinians

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112494893_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9129b936550866446ebab875d8804518.png

The Real ‘Spoiler’ is Dem Refusal to Help Poor and Working People The Problems With Democrats’ “Spoiler” Narrative, How Israel Uses Religion To Support Its Policies, 9 Years Since The Killing of Mike Brown

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Peter Bolton, a New York City-based journalist, activist and scholar, and a regular contributor to The Canary and CounterPunch to discuss a narrative being spun by Democrats blaming the Green Party and candidate Cornel West for a potential Joe Biden defeat in 2024, the assumptions in that narrative and how they expose the anti-democratic nature of certain aspects of the US electoral system, and why the Democrats cannot claim all Green Party voters as their own and how that highlights the limits of the current party system in the US.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sputnik News Analyst and activist Morgan Artyukhina to discuss how trends of religious nationalism in the US and Israel are converging to support the policies imposed on Palestinians, how Israel is now restricting who can claim Jewish nationality in the country as part of an effort to consolidate support for right-wing policies, and how Christian Zionists in the US amplify the claims of Israel’s right-wing that US Jews who vote for Democrats and oppose the policies of Israel are "bad Jews."In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and Sports writer for Deadspin to discuss the anniversary of the killing of Mike Brown by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson, how the killing sparked massive protests in Ferguson and started the movement for Black lives, how reports by the Department of Justice on the killing of Mike Brown and the behavior of the Ferguson Police Department revealed the nature of policing in the US, and how the lessons of the movement in Ferguson continue to reverberate today as activists continue to organize against killings of Black people by police.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents" to discuss US sanctions on Eritrea, Washington’s attempted theft of Venezuela’s oil, Victoria Nuland visiting the new government in Niger did not go as Washington planned, and the emptiness of Joe Biden’s climate legislation that doesn’t do what he claims it does.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

eritrea

venezuela

nigeria

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, killing of mike brown, presidential election 2024, us electoral system, protests in ferguson, movement for black lives, us sanctions on eritrea