UN Chief 'Very Concerned' About Nigerien President's Detention Conditions

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard removed Bazoum from power, with Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani proclaiming himself the country's new leader. The caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland closed the country's borders, brushing aside security deals with France -the country's former colonizer. Bazoum and several ministers in his government were detained by the military leaders.

The Bazoum-led Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism said earlier Wednesday the rebels were holding the president and his wife in their official residence without electricity, water or fresh food.