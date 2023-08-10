UN Chief 'Very Concerned' About Nigerien President's Detention Conditions
© AP Photo / Stephane de SakutinNiger's President Mohamed Bazoum delivers a speech after a video summit with leaders of G5 Sahel countries at the Elysee presidential Palace in Paris, Friday July 9, 2021. French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday his country will withdraw more than 2,000 troops from an anti-extremism force in Africa's Sahel region starting in the coming months. Macron announced last month a future reduction of France's military presence, arguing that the current operation is no longer adapted to the need.
© AP Photo / Stephane de Sakutin
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "very concerned" about the living conditions and safety of detained Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum and his family and once again calls for his immediate and unconditional release, a UN chief's spokesperson said in a statement.
"The Secretary-General is very concerned over the deplorable living conditions that President Bazoum and his family are reported to be living under as they continue to be arbitrarily detained by members of the Presidential Guard in Niger," the statement read.
"The Secretary-General reiterates his concern over the health and safety of the president and his family and once again calls for his immediate, unconditional release and his reinstatement as Head of State."
Guterres is also "alarmed over continuing reports about the arrest of several members of the government," urging the military leaders in Niger to adhere to "Niger’s international human rights obligations" and release them unconditionally, the spokesperson added.
On July 26, Niger's presidential guard removed Bazoum from power, with Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani proclaiming himself the country's new leader. The caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland closed the country's borders, brushing aside security deals with France -the country's former colonizer. Bazoum and several ministers in his government were detained by the military leaders.
The Bazoum-led Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism said earlier Wednesday the rebels were holding the president and his wife in their official residence without electricity, water or fresh food.