US Lawmaker Questions New Aid to Ukraine Amid Lack of Accurate Accounting
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congressman Matt Rosendale in a statement questioned the Biden administration’s request for billions of dollars in new assistance for Ukraine amid a lack of accurate accounting for funds already provided to Kiev.
"We still don’t have an accurate accounting of the $113 billion we have already sent to Ukraine. With the disaster that is taking place on our southern border, why are we even considering this?" Rosendale said on Thursday, in response to the funding request.
Earlier Thursday, the White House Office of Management and Budget released a supplemental funding request to Congress for $40 billion, including $24 billion in additional assistance for Ukraine. The request also includes funding for disaster relief and World Bank programs.
A CNN poll published last week found that a majority of Americans, 55%, oppose Congress authorizing additional funding to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.
White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby, when asked about the poll and funding request, said the American people "understand" the stakes of supporting Ukraine.
The US has provided more than $100 billion in funding to Ukraine's ongoing efforts in the conflict, much of which is composed of military equipment.