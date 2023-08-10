https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/us-reportedly-reaches-deal-to-trade-frozen-oil-money-for-americans-in-iranian-custody-1112520692.html
According to reports in US media, Washington and Tehran have reached a deal to exchange prisoners held in Iranian jails for frozen assets.
The deal will see Iran release five Iranian-American dual citizens held in their custody in exchange for a "handful" of Iranians jailed by the United States, according to "several people familiar with the deal." It will also reportedly lead to the release of some $6 billion in Iranian oil revenue presently frozen by US sanctions.
A spokesperson for the US National Security Council confirmed to US media that the five Iranian prisoners had been transferred from prison to house arrest, but no confirmation of the larger deal has yet come from Biden administration officials.
The release of all Americans in Iranian custody was one of the few key sticking points remaining in the more-than-two-year quest by the Biden administration to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
However, it wasn’t the only point: Iran has also reportedly demanded its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) be removed from the US State Department’s list of terrorist organizations - a move the US has so far refused. Reports last year suggested Tehran had dropped the demand, but no firm confirmation has been made.
