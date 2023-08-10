US Reportedly Reaches Deal to Trade Frozen Oil Money for Americans in Iranian Custody

International
20:34 GMT 10.08.2023
© AP Photo / Ebrahim NorooziA man walks past an anti-U.S. mural, painted on the wall of the former U.S. Embassy, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2013.
© AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
Fantine Gardinier
According to reports in US media, Washington and Tehran have reached a deal to exchange prisoners held in Iranian jails for frozen assets.
The deal will see Iran release five Iranian-American dual citizens held in their custody in exchange for a “handful” of Iranians jailed by the United States, according to “several people familiar with the deal.” It will also reportedly lead to the release of some $6 billion in Iranian oil revenue presently frozen by US sanctions.

A spokesperson for the US National Security Council confirmed to US media that the five Iranian prisoners had been transferred from prison to house arrest, but no confirmation of the larger deal has yet come from Biden administration officials.

In exchange, the US will release a small number of Iranians prisoners presently in its custody, and to allow the transfer of some $6 billion in oil revenues presently held in a South Korean bank, but frozen due to US sanctions. The arrangement is similar to one reached by then-US President Barack Obama in 2016.
The deal was reportedly more than two years in the making, and officials noted they were not yet completed.

The release of all Americans in Iranian custody was one of the few key sticking points remaining in the more-than-two-year quest by the Biden administration to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

However, it wasn’t the only point: Iran has also reportedly demanded its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) be removed from the US State Department’s list of terrorist organizations - a move the US has so far refused. Reports last year suggested Tehran had dropped the demand, but no firm confirmation has been made.

The JCPOA was reached in 2015 and removed US sanctions in exchange for Iran accepting strict limits to its nuclear program, sufficient only for electrical generation and research. However, in 2018, the US unilaterally abrogated the deal and reimposed sanctions, accusing Iran of secretly pursuing nuclear weapons - claims for which it has never presented evidence.
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
