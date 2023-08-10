https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/us-reportedly-reaches-deal-to-trade-frozen-oil-money-for-americans-in-iranian-custody-1112520692.html

US Reportedly Reaches Deal to Trade Frozen Oil Money for Americans in Iranian Custody

According to reports in US media, Washington and Tehran have reached a deal to exchange prisoners held in Iranian jails for frozen assets.

The deal will see Iran release five Iranian-American dual citizens held in their custody in exchange for a “handful” of Iranians jailed by the United States, according to “several people familiar with the deal.” It will also reportedly lead to the release of some $6 billion in Iranian oil revenue presently frozen by US sanctions.In exchange, the US will release a small number of Iranians prisoners presently in its custody, and to allow the transfer of some $6 billion in oil revenues presently held in a South Korean bank, but frozen due to US sanctions. The arrangement is similar to one reached by then-US President Barack Obama in 2016.The deal was reportedly more than two years in the making, and officials noted they were not yet completed.The JCPOA was reached in 2015 and removed US sanctions in exchange for Iran accepting strict limits to its nuclear program, sufficient only for electrical generation and research. However, in 2018, the US unilaterally abrogated the deal and reimposed sanctions, accusing Iran of secretly pursuing nuclear weapons - claims for which it has never presented evidence.

