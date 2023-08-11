International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/14000-evacuated-in-lublin-after-wwii-era-bomb-found-near-majdanek-concentration-camp-1112539912.html
14,000 Evacuated in Lublin After WWII-Era Bomb Found Near Majdanek Concentration Camp
14,000 Evacuated in Lublin After WWII-Era Bomb Found Near Majdanek Concentration Camp
Thousands had to be moved to safety temporarily this week after construction crews in the Polish city of Lublin discovered a piece of unexploded ordnance from the Second World War.
2023-08-11T16:36+0000
2023-08-11T16:36+0000
world
lublin
majdanek
unexploded bombs
poland
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103363/33/1033633312_0:223:4272:2626_1920x0_80_0_0_babdb5e75c6763e5c3c9de454ff49ee8.jpg
The order went out early on Friday morning for thousands to be evacuated from central Lublin, a day after a construction worker uncovered an unexploded 550-pound bomb during ground excavation.Some 14,000 people were moved, many of them by buses to a local stadium, with special provisions made for local kindergartens and for disabled people requiring care.Lublin Mayor Krzysztof Żuk told Polish media that a crisis team had been assembled after the bomb was discovered.According to local media, the bomb had fallen on the site of a pre-World War II aircraft factory which became part of the Majdanek concentration camp after Nazi Germany occupied the area in 1939.
lublin
majdanek
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103363/33/1033633312_238:0:4035:2848_1920x0_80_0_0_71553a74730add37aad04f503b8277aa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lublin; unexploded bomb; poland; majdanek, wwii-era bomb in lublin, lublin evacuated, bomb found in lublin
lublin; unexploded bomb; poland; majdanek, wwii-era bomb in lublin, lublin evacuated, bomb found in lublin

14,000 Evacuated in Lublin After WWII-Era Bomb Found Near Majdanek Concentration Camp

16:36 GMT 11.08.2023
© Flickr / Jan KrausLublin
Lublin - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2023
© Flickr / Jan Kraus
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
Thousands had to be moved to safety temporarily this week after construction crews in the Polish city of Lublin discovered a piece of unexploded ordnance from the Second World War.
The order went out early on Friday morning for thousands to be evacuated from central Lublin, a day after a construction worker uncovered an unexploded 550-pound bomb during ground excavation.
Some 14,000 people were moved, many of them by buses to a local stadium, with special provisions made for local kindergartens and for disabled people requiring care.
Lublin Mayor Krzysztof Żuk told Polish media that a crisis team had been assembled after the bomb was discovered.
"All our units are ready and cooperating closely with the police and army as well as the Fire Brigade, all the services responsible for the whole process of making the ordnance safe and disposing of it," Żuk said, adding that the situation was "under full control."
According to local media, the bomb had fallen on the site of a pre-World War II aircraft factory which became part of the Majdanek concentration camp after Nazi Germany occupied the area in 1939.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала