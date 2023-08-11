https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/14000-evacuated-in-lublin-after-wwii-era-bomb-found-near-majdanek-concentration-camp-1112539912.html

14,000 Evacuated in Lublin After WWII-Era Bomb Found Near Majdanek Concentration Camp

14,000 Evacuated in Lublin After WWII-Era Bomb Found Near Majdanek Concentration Camp

Thousands had to be moved to safety temporarily this week after construction crews in the Polish city of Lublin discovered a piece of unexploded ordnance from the Second World War.

2023-08-11T16:36+0000

2023-08-11T16:36+0000

2023-08-11T16:36+0000

world

lublin

majdanek

unexploded bombs

poland

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103363/33/1033633312_0:223:4272:2626_1920x0_80_0_0_babdb5e75c6763e5c3c9de454ff49ee8.jpg

The order went out early on Friday morning for thousands to be evacuated from central Lublin, a day after a construction worker uncovered an unexploded 550-pound bomb during ground excavation.Some 14,000 people were moved, many of them by buses to a local stadium, with special provisions made for local kindergartens and for disabled people requiring care.Lublin Mayor Krzysztof Żuk told Polish media that a crisis team had been assembled after the bomb was discovered.According to local media, the bomb had fallen on the site of a pre-World War II aircraft factory which became part of the Majdanek concentration camp after Nazi Germany occupied the area in 1939.

lublin

majdanek

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

lublin; unexploded bomb; poland; majdanek, wwii-era bomb in lublin, lublin evacuated, bomb found in lublin