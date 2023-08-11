https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/ai-powered-smart-socks-give-hope-to-dementia-patients-1112529205.html

AI-Powered ‘Smart' Socks Give Hope to Dementia Patients

Newly-invented “smart”, AI-powered socks could be invaluable for dementia patients, able to track heart rate, sweat levels, and the movement of individuals who wear them, according to researchers.

A pair of newly-invented “smart”, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered socks could be invaluable for dementia patients. Looking not much different from ordinary hosiery, and even machine-washable, these socks are able to track heart rate, sweat levels, and the movement of individuals who wear them, according to researchers from the University of Exeter, UK. The carers can access a patient's metrics on a special app.Dementia, caused by damage to brain cells, is a term covering a wide range of medical conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, bringing with it such manifestations as memory loss, a decline in thinking skills, problem-solving and other symptoms severe enough to interfere with daily life.The “SmartSocks,” as they have been named, would alert caregivers to any distress experienced by people suffering from such a condition. The socks, according to their creators:He explained that the foot is great for gathering data about stress.Currently, the UK Dementia Research Institute Care Research & Technology Center at Imperial College London is conducting a second study into the device. If all goes well, they hope to offer dementia patients an opportunity to continue living in their familiar surroundings by creating a “smart home” service called Minder.The trial using SmartSocks involves 15 people with dementia living at home. Simultaneously, nursing and caregiving facilities across the UK are testing out the devices in homes run by Southern Healthcare.The "SmartSocks", if used by people with dementia, autism spectrum disorders, and some learning disabilities could not only improve quality of life, but could also reduce health and social care costs, according to their creators.

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

