AI-Powered ‘Smart' Socks Give Hope to Dementia Patients
AI-Powered ‘Smart' Socks Give Hope to Dementia Patients
Newly-invented “smart”, AI-powered socks could be invaluable for dementia patients, able to track heart rate, sweat levels, and the movement of individuals who wear them, according to researchers.
A pair of newly-invented “smart”, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered socks could be invaluable for dementia patients. Looking not much different from ordinary hosiery, and even machine-washable, these socks are able to track heart rate, sweat levels, and the movement of individuals who wear them, according to researchers from the University of Exeter, UK. The carers can access a patient's metrics on a special app.Dementia, caused by damage to brain cells, is a term covering a wide range of medical conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, bringing with it such manifestations as memory loss, a decline in thinking skills, problem-solving and other symptoms severe enough to interfere with daily life.The “SmartSocks,” as they have been named, would alert caregivers to any distress experienced by people suffering from such a condition. The socks, according to their creators:He explained that the foot is great for gathering data about stress.Currently, the UK Dementia Research Institute Care Research &amp; Technology Center at Imperial College London is conducting a second study into the device. If all goes well, they hope to offer dementia patients an opportunity to continue living in their familiar surroundings by creating a “smart home” service called Minder.The trial using SmartSocks involves 15 people with dementia living at home. Simultaneously, nursing and caregiving facilities across the UK are testing out the devices in homes run by Southern Healthcare.The "SmartSocks", if used by people with dementia, autism spectrum disorders, and some learning disabilities could not only improve quality of life, but could also reduce health and social care costs, according to their creators.
10:46 GMT 11.08.2023
Decima Assise, who has Alzheimer's disease, and Harry Lomping walk the halls, Friday, Nov. 6, 2015, at The Easton Home in Easton, Pa
Decima Assise, who has Alzheimer's disease, and Harry Lomping walk the halls, Friday, Nov. 6, 2015, at The Easton Home in Easton, Pa - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Patients struggling with dementia, a degenerative brain disease, that brings with it a loss of thinking, and remembering skill, may have been given a chance to continue living at home instead of at a full-time care institution.
Recognise early telltale signs of distress
Alert carers of increased risk of agitation
Do not need recharging, and are machine washable
“I came up with the idea for SmartSocks while volunteering in a dementia care home... So far, SmartSocks have been incredibly well-received in care settings, and I’m excited to see what impact our products can have in providing early alerts of agitation and falls, enabling care home staff to take early intervention,” the inventor told UK media.
He explained that the foot is great for gathering data about stress.
Screengrab showing SmartSocks creator Zeke Steer. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2023
Screengrab showing SmartSocks creator Zeke Steer.
Currently, the UK Dementia Research Institute Care Research & Technology Center at Imperial College London is conducting a second study into the device. If all goes well, they hope to offer dementia patients an opportunity to continue living in their familiar surroundings by creating a “smart home” service called Minder.
Screenshot showing SmartSocks created by inventor Dr. Zeke Steer in use at Living Lab Imperial College London. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2023
Screenshot showing SmartSocks created by inventor Dr. Zeke Steer in use at Living Lab Imperial College London.
The trial using SmartSocks involves 15 people with dementia living at home. Simultaneously, nursing and caregiving facilities across the UK are testing out the devices in homes run by Southern Healthcare.
The "SmartSocks", if used by people with dementia, autism spectrum disorders, and some learning disabilities could not only improve quality of life, but could also reduce health and social care costs, according to their creators.
