Biden Administration Downplays Migration Crisis as July Witnesses Major Uptick in Crossings

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including New York Mayor Eric Adams’ plea to Washington for FEderal aid as migrant care and housing budget balloons to 12 billion in the next few years.

Ted Rall: Political Cartoonist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown on Radio SputnikDaniel Lazare: Independent JournalistAquiles Larrea: CEO of Larrea Wealth ManagementDaniel McAdams: Executive Director of the “Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity”In the first hour, the Fault Lines team discusses why liberal cities like New York City are feeling the burden of the migrant crisis despite counter claims by the Biden administration. Cartoonist Ted Rall joins Fault Lines to discuss the ongoing migrant crisis and the Biden administration's shortcomings on the issue and how Mayors don’t think of more sustainable solutions to the crisis besides pleading for Federal aid.In the second hour, Fault Lines show explores the US electoral college system generating significant debate over the years, as some argue that it is unfair. Independent journalist Daniel Lazare gives his insight to Fault Lines about the electoral system and its future.In the third hour, the Fault Lines hosts discuss why the US credit debt has surpassed $1 trillion, plunging the country further into debt. Wealth management expert Aquiles Larrea speaks to Fault Lines about credit card debt and forecasts the potential issues from a microeconomic viewpoint.Later in the last hour, the Fault Lines team deep dive into the Biden administration dispersing its first $200 million to Ukraine from its "accounting error" fund, prompting many to ponder if this financial woe was done purposely to procure more weapons to Ukraine. Daniel McAdams of the Ron Paul Institute discusses this so-called "accounting error".We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

