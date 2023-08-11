https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/magnitude-59-earthquake-hits-northern-japan---meteorological-agency-1112524064.html
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan - Meteorological Agency
A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck between the northern parts of Honshu Island and the country's northernmost island of Hokkaido, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Friday.
2023-08-11T03:08+0000
The epicenter of the earthquake was located off the eastern coast of the Pacific Ocean between the prefectures of Aomori on Honshu Island and Hokkaido at a depth of 20 kilometers (12.4 miles), according to the agency. Tremors were felt across six prefectures. The maximum seismic intensity of the earthquake was four on Japan's 7-grade scale. No tsunami warning was issued. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or material damage.
TOKYO (Sputnik) - A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck between the northern parts of Honshu Island and the country's northernmost island of Hokkaido, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Friday.
The epicenter of the earthquake was located off the eastern coast of the Pacific Ocean between the prefectures of Aomori on Honshu Island and Hokkaido at a depth of 20 kilometers (12.4 miles), according to the agency.
Tremors were felt across six prefectures.
The maximum seismic intensity of the earthquake was four on Japan's 7-grade scale. No tsunami warning was issued.
There have been no immediate reports of casualties or material damage.