https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/new-poll-reveals-trump-gains-more-support-after-3rd-indictment-1112516086.html
New Poll Reveals Trump Gains More Support After 3rd Indictment
New Poll Reveals Trump Gains More Support After 3rd Indictment
On this episode of The Final Countdown, Manila Chan and guest host Rachel Blevins discuss hot topics, including Trump's performance in the polls.
2023-08-11T04:00+0000
2023-08-11T04:00+0000
2023-08-11T12:34+0000
the final countdown
donald trump's indictment
2024 us presidential election
us debt
inflation
hawaii
wildfire
ecuador
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0a/1112515929_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a83dd2343d07b6c21478164851bca272.jpg
New Poll Reveals Trump Gains More Support After 3rd Indictment
On this episode of The Final Countdown, Manila Chan and guest host Rachel Blevins discuss hot topics, including Trump's performance in the polls.
Ted Harvey - Former State Senator, ColoradoTodd "Bubba" Horowitz - Chief Market Strategist, BubbaTrading.comDr. Reese Halter - Conservation BiologistEsteban Carrillo - Ecuadorean journalistThe show kicks off with Former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey to discuss Trump's legal woes and his performance in polls.Then, Todd "Bubba" Horowitz, Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.com, weighs in on the US credit card debt reaching $1 trillion.Dr. Reese Halter, conservation biologist, speaks to Manila and Rachel at the top of the second hour on the Hawaii wildfires.The show closes with Ecuadorean journalist Esteban Carrillo to talk about the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
hawaii
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0a/1112515929_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_13b7c58373fad3b85b1781b07d507840.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, trump's legal woes, us credit card debt, hawaii wildfires, assassination of fernando villavicencio
the final countdown, trump's legal woes, us credit card debt, hawaii wildfires, assassination of fernando villavicencio
New Poll Reveals Trump Gains More Support After 3rd Indictment
04:00 GMT 11.08.2023 (Updated: 12:34 GMT 11.08.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, Manila Chan and guest host Rachel Blevins discuss hot topics, including Trump's performance in the polls.
Ted Harvey - Former State Senator, Colorado
Todd "Bubba" Horowitz - Chief Market Strategist, BubbaTrading.com
Dr. Reese Halter - Conservation Biologist
Esteban Carrillo - Ecuadorean journalist
The show kicks off with Former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey to discuss Trump's legal woes and his performance in polls.
Then, Todd "Bubba" Horowitz, Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.com, weighs in on the US credit card debt reaching $1 trillion.
Dr. Reese Halter, conservation biologist, speaks to Manila and Rachel at the top of the second hour on the Hawaii wildfires.
The show closes with Ecuadorean journalist Esteban Carrillo to talk about the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.