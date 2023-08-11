International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/new-poll-reveals-trump-gains-more-support-after-3rd-indictment-1112516086.html
New Poll Reveals Trump Gains More Support After 3rd Indictment
New Poll Reveals Trump Gains More Support After 3rd Indictment
On this episode of The Final Countdown, Manila Chan and guest host Rachel Blevins discuss hot topics, including Trump's performance in the polls.
2023-08-11T04:00+0000
2023-08-11T12:34+0000
the final countdown
donald trump's indictment
2024 us presidential election
us debt
inflation
hawaii
wildfire
ecuador
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0a/1112515929_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a83dd2343d07b6c21478164851bca272.jpg
New Poll Reveals Trump Gains More Support After 3rd Indictment
On this episode of The Final Countdown, Manila Chan and guest host Rachel Blevins discuss hot topics, including Trump's performance in the polls.
Ted Harvey - Former State Senator, ColoradoTodd "Bubba" Horowitz - Chief Market Strategist, BubbaTrading.comDr. Reese Halter - Conservation BiologistEsteban Carrillo - Ecuadorean journalistThe show kicks off with Former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey to discuss Trump's legal woes and his performance in polls.Then, Todd "Bubba" Horowitz, Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.com, weighs in on the US credit card debt reaching $1 trillion.Dr. Reese Halter, conservation biologist, speaks to Manila and Rachel at the top of the second hour on the Hawaii wildfires.The show closes with Ecuadorean journalist Esteban Carrillo to talk about the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
hawaii
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Manila Chan
Manila Chan
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0a/1112515929_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_13b7c58373fad3b85b1781b07d507840.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, trump's legal woes, us credit card debt, hawaii wildfires, assassination of fernando villavicencio
the final countdown, trump's legal woes, us credit card debt, hawaii wildfires, assassination of fernando villavicencio

New Poll Reveals Trump Gains More Support After 3rd Indictment

04:00 GMT 11.08.2023 (Updated: 12:34 GMT 11.08.2023)
The Final Countdown
New Poll Reveals Trump Gains More Support After 3rd Indictment
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Manila Chan
All materialsWrite to the author
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, Manila Chan and guest host Rachel Blevins discuss hot topics, including Trump's performance in the polls.
Ted Harvey - Former State Senator, Colorado
Todd "Bubba" Horowitz - Chief Market Strategist, BubbaTrading.com
Dr. Reese Halter - Conservation Biologist
Esteban Carrillo - Ecuadorean journalist
The show kicks off with Former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey to discuss Trump's legal woes and his performance in polls.
Then, Todd "Bubba" Horowitz, Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.com, weighs in on the US credit card debt reaching $1 trillion.
Dr. Reese Halter, conservation biologist, speaks to Manila and Rachel at the top of the second hour on the Hawaii wildfires.
The show closes with Ecuadorean journalist Esteban Carrillo to talk about the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала