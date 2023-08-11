https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/new-poll-reveals-trump-gains-more-support-after-3rd-indictment-1112516086.html

New Poll Reveals Trump Gains More Support After 3rd Indictment

New Poll Reveals Trump Gains More Support After 3rd Indictment

On this episode of The Final Countdown, Manila Chan and guest host Rachel Blevins discuss hot topics, including Trump's performance in the polls.

Ted Harvey - Former State Senator, ColoradoTodd "Bubba" Horowitz - Chief Market Strategist, BubbaTrading.comDr. Reese Halter - Conservation BiologistEsteban Carrillo - Ecuadorean journalistThe show kicks off with Former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey to discuss Trump's legal woes and his performance in polls.Then, Todd "Bubba" Horowitz, Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.com, weighs in on the US credit card debt reaching $1 trillion.Dr. Reese Halter, conservation biologist, speaks to Manila and Rachel at the top of the second hour on the Hawaii wildfires.The show closes with Ecuadorean journalist Esteban Carrillo to talk about the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

