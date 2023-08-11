https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/orban-and-erdogan-to-hold-hungary-turkiye-meeting-on-august-20-in-budapest-1112544237.html
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a visit to Budapest on August 20 to hold a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and discuss security, defense industry, and economic issues
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a visit to Budapest on August 20 to hold a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and discuss security, defense industry, and economic issues, Orban's spokesman Bertalan Havasi said on Friday.
"Prime Minister Viktor Orban invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Budapest on a working visit, he accepted the invitation. On August 20, a Hungarian-Turkish summit will be held at the Carmelite Monastery, where security, defense industry and economy issues will be discussed," Havasi was quoted as saying by Hungarian news agency MTI.
Turkiye and Hungary are preparing for a regular meeting of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council that will take place in Budapest late in 2023, the report said.
In July, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto presented the Hungarian Order of Merit, Middle Cross with the Star to ex-Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for his role in strengthening the bilateral relations.