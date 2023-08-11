https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/russia-will-build-forces-at-its-western-borders-after-finlands-accession-to-us-led-nato-alliance-1112523390.html

Russia Will Build Forces at Its Western Borders After Finland's Accession to US-led NATO Alliance

Russia Will Build Forces at Its Western Borders After Finland's Accession to US-led NATO Alliance

There are reports that Russia will build up forces at its Western borders following Finland's accession to the US-led NATO alliance, and Niger's General Abdourahamane Tchiani signed an agreement to form a new transitional government.

2023-08-11T04:15+0000

2023-08-11T04:15+0000

2023-08-11T12:48+0000

the critical hour

radio

finland

nato

pakistan

eritrea

niger

russia

hezbollah

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112523232_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_321139d8640e0c1af10c23df8b4f0322.png

Russia will build forces at its Western borders after Finland's accession to US-led NATO alliance There are reports that Russia will build up forces at its Western borders following Finland's accession to the US-led NATO alliance, and Niger's General Abdourahamane Tchiani signed an agreement to form a new transitional government.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analystThere are reports that Russia will build up forces at its Western borders following Finland's accession to the US-led NATO alliance, according to Russia's Defense Minister. Mark gives us his analysis, saying Finland's official inclusion into NATO is a significant threat, allowing the US to have strike capability in Finland. K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, teacherThe US State Department reportedly encouraged Pakistan to remove the Prime Minister. KJ Noh weighs in, reminding us that this is what everyone suspected, and now it is confirmed with the release of this confidential cipher that the Pakistani government is doing the bidding for the United States.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board certified pediatrician, and obesity medicine specialistDr. Yolandra Hancock discusses the new EG.5 strain and the fact that it makes up more than 17% of the strains currently circulating. There is also an increase in the number of Covid around the country. Dr. Hancock says the good news is that there is no significant increase in the number of people hospitalized and/or dying from Covid in the US.Misty Winston - radio host and political commentatorOhio voters on Tuesday rejected the closely watched proposal, Issue 1, that would have made it more difficult to amend the state constitution, delivering a crucial victory to pro-abortion rights supporters before November's vote to enshrine reproductive rights in the Ohio Constitution. Misty joins us to discuss the vote and the fact that the rejection of Issue 1 is a pretty decisive win for the pro-choice community and an excellent sign moving into November. She does warn that the anti-abortion crowd may kick up their efforts leading to the November vote.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, LebanonIn a statement, the Lebanese Resistance Party says armed militia attacked the truck's crew after it overturned on the road in an attempt to seize it. Laith reports on why this move was significant and speaks about the deliberate targeting of non-violent resistance members by Israel, the CIA, and Saudi Arabia to start a civil war and divert attention from the problems in Israel.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, researcherNiger's General Abdourahamane Tchiani signed an agreement to form a new transitional government. Dr. Horne gives us his insight, suggesting that the crisis continues since the military dominates the newly formed government. He also says Washington and the North Atlantic countries have not given up on trying to control Niger and still lust after Niger's uranium and the possibility of a pipeline being built from Nigeria through Niger to Algeria into Southern Europe in response to their need for natural gas to pump through that pipeline because of their escapade in Ukraine which has led to a boycott of Russian natural gas.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analystEcuadorian Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, 59, was assassinated Wednesday, less than two weeks before a special presidential election. Caleb weighs in, saying this is a blatant act of terrorism against a candidate that was about the business of cracking down on the drug cartels.Elias Amare, Eritrean journalist and geopolitical analystElias breaks down the reason why Eritrea continues to be subject to US sanctions, saying Eritrea wants to chart its own independence, political line, and economic path, but the US wants to control the Horn of Africa, which puts Eritrea in the crosshairs.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

finland

pakistan

eritrea

niger

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, finland's accession to nato, imran khan, new covid strain eg.5, issue 1, lebanese resistance party, niger's general abdourahamane tchiani