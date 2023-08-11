https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/russian-mma-legend-fedor-emelianenko-says-interested-in-boxing-match-with-mike-tyson-1112523771.html

Russian MMA Legend Fedor Emelianenko Says Interested in Boxing Match With Mike Tyson

Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Fedor Emelianenko is interested in a boxing match against US boxing star Mike Tyson, the Russian fighter said during an interview with The MMA Hour.

"Mike Tyson probably would be interesting for me," Emelianenko said on Wednesday, when asked about his future plans. Emelianenko, 46, retired from the MMA in February after more than two decades of competing in the sport. Emelianenko ended his MMA career with a record of 40 wins and seven losses. Emelianenko is often listed among the greatest MMA fighters of all time despite never competing in the famous Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), although he holds wins over several of the organization's former champions. Tyson, 57, last competed in an exhibition boxing match against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020. In professional boxing, Tyson holds a record of 50 wins and six losses, including 44 wins by knockout. Tyson, like Emelianenko, is often considered among the greatest athletes in his sport. Tyson appears to be in good shape despite his age, Emelianenko said, adding that he has likewise taken time to physically recover since retiring from the MMA. Emelianenko expressed an interest in possibly fighting Tyson in Saudi Arabia in October on a boxing card set to be headlined by heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

