Russia's Air-Droppable 'Lotos' Self-Propelled Artillery Gun to Begin Major Tests

Russia's 'Lotos' self-propelled artillery gun to begin major tests phase, according to Russia's Rostec State Corporation.

Russia's 120-mm self-propelled artillery gun 2S42 "Lotos" hit targets with a "hail of fire" during tests, according to a statement by Russia's Rostec state armaments corporation. This mode of use involves firing along different ballistic trajectories so that shells fired sequentially from one self-propelled gun hit the target at the same time. The combat vehicle was created by Rostec's Central Scientific Research Institute of Precision Engineering (TsNIITochMash).According to military experts, SAO "Lotos," designed for the Russian airborne and naval infantry units, is intended to replace the 120-mm self-propelled artillery and mortar mounts 2S9 "Nona" and its modifications. The "Lotos" outperforms its predecessors in terms of firing range of a high-explosive fragmentation projectile, as well as in terms of carried ammunition. The gun can be parachuted with a crew inside.It is expected to allow Russia's "blue berets" to more effectively perform their tasks of seizing and holding bridgeheads deep within the enemy's defenses.The mortar system is built on a chassis that is unified in terms of components and assemblies with the BMD-4M - Russia's top-notch amphibious infantry fighting vehicle. It is equipped with a fighting compartment with a 120-mm gun with a high degree of automation of preparation and firing operations. Preliminary tests had been completed in late 2022, after successful acceptance tests late in 2020.

