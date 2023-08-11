Russia's Air-Droppable 'Lotos' Self-Propelled Artillery Gun to Begin Major Tests
Acceptance tests of Russia’s newest self-propelled artillery gun developed for the Airborne Forces were completed late in 2020. The combat vehicle "fully meets the requirements for weight and size characteristics and at the same time boasts an impressive speed, rate and range of fire," Rostec state corporation confirmed at the time.
Russia's 120-mm self-propelled artillery gun 2S42 "Lotos" hit targets with a "hail of fire" during tests, according to a statement by Russia's Rostec state armaments corporation.
This mode of use involves firing along different ballistic trajectories so that shells fired sequentially from one self-propelled gun hit the target at the same time.
"Lotos" has a mass of no more than 18 tons, boasts a maximum speed of 70 km/h, an engine power of 450 hp, and a cruising range no less than 500 km. The combat crew consists of four people. The rate of fire is 6-8 rounds per minute, with a firing range up to 13km.
The combat vehicle was created by Rostec's Central Scientific Research Institute of Precision Engineering (TsNIITochMash).
According to military experts, SAO "Lotos," designed for the Russian airborne and naval infantry units, is intended to replace the 120-mm self-propelled artillery and mortar mounts 2S9 "Nona" and its modifications. The "Lotos" outperforms its predecessors in terms of firing range of a high-explosive fragmentation projectile, as well as in terms of carried ammunition. The gun can be parachuted with a crew inside.
It is expected to allow Russia's "blue berets" to more effectively perform their tasks of seizing and holding bridgeheads deep within the enemy's defenses.
"'Lotos is being prepared for state tests, which are planned for this autumn," interim CEO of TsNIITochMash Anton Semenyako told media.
The mortar system is built on a chassis that is unified in terms of components and assemblies with the BMD-4M - Russia's top-notch amphibious infantry fighting vehicle. It is equipped with a fighting compartment with a 120-mm gun with a high degree of automation of preparation and firing operations. Preliminary tests had been completed in late 2022, after successful acceptance tests late in 2020.