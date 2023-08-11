Sunak's Office Mistakenly Labels UK as EU Country

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/sunaks-office-mistakenly-labels-uk-as-eu-country-1112523914.html
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office mistakenly published a social media post suggesting the United Kingdom is still part of the European Union several years after Brexit, UK media reported on Thursday.
The X (formerly known as Twitter) page of Sunak's office featured several posts highlighting the UK government's efforts to make the country a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI), media reported, adding that a subsequently deleted post said the UK was home to twice as many AI companies as "any other EU country." The post included an image with the same caption, the report said. The prime minister's office later deleted the message and then re-posted it 45 minutes later, editing the phrase to read: "UK is home to twice as many AI companies as any other EU country."
In 2016, 51.8% of UK voters voted to end the country's membership in the EU, while 48.1% voted to remain in the union. On January 31, 2020, the country finally left the bloc after 47 years of membership.
A transition period lasted until December 31, 2021, during which the UK was no longer a member of the union, but remained a member of the EU's single market and customs union. London and Brussels managed to negotiate a trade and cooperation agreement during this period.