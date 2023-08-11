International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/uk-welcomes-ecowas-call-for-peaceful-restoration-of-order-in-niger-1112547245.html
UK Welcomes ECOWAS Call for Peaceful Restoration of Order in Niger
UK Welcomes ECOWAS Call for Peaceful Restoration of Order in Niger
The United Kingdom supports the determination of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to peacefully resolve the situation in Niger, the UK government said.
2023-08-11T22:07+0000
2023-08-11T22:06+0000
africa
united kingdom (uk)
niger
nigeria
economic community of west african states (ecowas)
military
power takeover
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112441955_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_94407e2b1d3731b279009230edd63e05.jpg
An emergency summit of the 15-nation ECOWAS concluded in Nigeria's capital Abuja on Thursday, less than a day after Niger's rebel military announced the lineup of a transitional government. Nigeria's president and the chairman of ECOWAS, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said during the summit that nothing is ruled out when it comes to the situation in Niger, including the use of force as a last resort. The UK condemned the detention of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum and called for the immediate release of Bazoum, his family, and members of the government. A military takeover unfolded in Niger on July 26. Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani. The caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland closed the country's borders, ignoring security agreements with France, its former colonizer. ECOWAS gave military leaders one week to reinstate Bazoum and restore order, hinting it would resort to military intervention otherwise. Its ultimatum expired this past Sunday. ECOWAS members Mali and Burkina Faso have rejected the intervention scenario in Niger, a sign of discord in the ranks of what is generally considered a pro-French regional alliance.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/wests-concern-for-democracy-in-niger-masks-lust-for-uranium-1112533031.html
africa
united kingdom (uk)
niger
nigeria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112441955_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c15d578a4f14b91098aaf7190f21b2eb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united kingdom, economic community of west african states, ecowas, niger military takeover,
united kingdom, economic community of west african states, ecowas, niger military takeover,

UK Welcomes ECOWAS Call for Peaceful Restoration of Order in Niger

22:07 GMT 11.08.2023
© AFP 2023Situation à Niamey, capitale nigérienne, le 30 juillet 2023
Situation à Niamey, capitale nigérienne, le 30 juillet 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2023
© AFP 2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom supports the determination of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to peacefully resolve the situation in Niger, the UK government said.
An emergency summit of the 15-nation ECOWAS concluded in Nigeria's capital Abuja on Thursday, less than a day after Niger's rebel military announced the lineup of a transitional government.
Nigeria's president and the chairman of ECOWAS, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said during the summit that nothing is ruled out when it comes to the situation in Niger, including the use of force as a last resort.
"The United Kingdom supports the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in calling for the restoration of constitutional order and democracy in Niger. We welcome the determination of ECOWAS to pursue all means to bring about a peaceful resolution. We stand in support of democracy in Niger," the UK government said in a Friday statement.
The UK condemned the detention of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum and called for the immediate release of Bazoum, his family, and members of the government.
Supporters of Niger's ruling junta, gather for a protest called to fight for the country's freedom and push back against foreign interference, in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2023
Africa
West's Concern for 'Democracy' in Niger Masks 'Lust' for Uranium
15:28 GMT
A military takeover unfolded in Niger on July 26. Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani. The caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland closed the country's borders, ignoring security agreements with France, its former colonizer.
ECOWAS gave military leaders one week to reinstate Bazoum and restore order, hinting it would resort to military intervention otherwise. Its ultimatum expired this past Sunday. ECOWAS members Mali and Burkina Faso have rejected the intervention scenario in Niger, a sign of discord in the ranks of what is generally considered a pro-French regional alliance.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала