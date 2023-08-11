https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/uk-welcomes-ecowas-call-for-peaceful-restoration-of-order-in-niger-1112547245.html
UK Welcomes ECOWAS Call for Peaceful Restoration of Order in Niger
The United Kingdom supports the determination of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to peacefully resolve the situation in Niger, the UK government said.
An emergency summit of the 15-nation ECOWAS concluded in Nigeria's capital Abuja on Thursday, less than a day after Niger's rebel military announced the lineup of a transitional government. Nigeria's president and the chairman of ECOWAS, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said during the summit that nothing is ruled out when it comes to the situation in Niger, including the use of force as a last resort. The UK condemned the detention of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum and called for the immediate release of Bazoum, his family, and members of the government. A military takeover unfolded in Niger on July 26. Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani. The caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland closed the country's borders, ignoring security agreements with France, its former colonizer. ECOWAS gave military leaders one week to reinstate Bazoum and restore order, hinting it would resort to military intervention otherwise. Its ultimatum expired this past Sunday. ECOWAS members Mali and Burkina Faso have rejected the intervention scenario in Niger, a sign of discord in the ranks of what is generally considered a pro-French regional alliance.
UK Welcomes ECOWAS Call for Peaceful Restoration of Order in Niger
The United Kingdom supports the determination of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to peacefully resolve the situation in Niger, the UK government said.
An emergency summit of the 15-nation ECOWAS concluded in Nigeria's capital Abuja on Thursday, less than a day after Niger's rebel military announced the lineup of a transitional government.
Nigeria's president and the chairman of ECOWAS, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said during the summit that nothing is ruled out when it comes to the situation in Niger, including the use of force as a last resort.
"The United Kingdom supports the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in calling for the restoration of constitutional order and democracy in Niger. We welcome the determination of ECOWAS to pursue all means to bring about a peaceful resolution. We stand in support of democracy in Niger," the UK government said in a Friday statement.
The UK condemned the detention of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum and called for the immediate release of Bazoum, his family, and members of the government.
A military takeover unfolded in Niger on July 26. Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani. The caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland closed the country's borders, ignoring security agreements with France, its former colonizer.
ECOWAS gave military leaders one week to reinstate Bazoum and restore order, hinting it would resort to military intervention otherwise. Its ultimatum expired this past Sunday. ECOWAS members Mali and Burkina Faso have rejected the intervention scenario in Niger, a sign of discord in the ranks of what is generally considered a pro-French regional alliance.