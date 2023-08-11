https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/ukrainian-drone-strikes-bidenomics-and-x-payment-system-1112539005.html
Ukrainian Drone Strikes, Bidenomics and X Payment System
Ukrainian Drone Strikes, Bidenomics and X Payment System
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Israel ending free medical care for Ukrainians, and Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was killed.
2023-08-11T14:15+0000
2023-08-11T14:15+0000
2023-08-11T14:15+0000
the backstory
radio
ukraine
russia
israel
us economy
drone attack
inflation reduction act
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0a/1112521781_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7d3a178a5214977e543a56ca0aae92d3.png
Biden Says He Would Give Ukraine More Weapons
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Israel ending free medical care for Ukrainians, and Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was killed.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Ukraine is Using Drone Attacks to Grab Headlines, The Russian People Want the Conflict with Russia to End, and Ukraine Retreats from Kharkov RegionMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Bidenomics Only Works for a Few, Making X a Payment System, and American Leaders Don't Know how to Address InflationIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the Russian public awareness of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia. Mark described the details of the Russian counteroffensive and the past sham elections held in Ukraine. Mark discussed the only possible way Kiev would end this conflict and how the Russian people are seeking a quick ending to the special military operation.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about inflation, Bidenomics based on lies, and the inflation reduction act. Mark explained how the inflation reduction act by the Biden administration raised inflation. Mark talked about Elon Musk and his idea of making X into a payment system.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
russia
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0a/1112521781_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1152bd9258d3784c747de030ea7f6d60.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
the backstory, drone attacks, bidenomics, ukrainian drone strikes on russia, special military operation
the backstory, drone attacks, bidenomics, ukrainian drone strikes on russia, special military operation
Ukrainian Drone Strikes, Bidenomics and X Payment System
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Israel ending free medical care for Ukrainians, and Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was killed.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Ukraine is Using Drone Attacks to Grab Headlines, The Russian People Want the Conflict with Russia to End, and Ukraine Retreats from Kharkov Region
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Bidenomics Only Works for a Few, Making X a Payment System, and American Leaders Don't Know how to Address Inflation
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the Russian public awareness of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia. Mark described the details of the Russian counteroffensive and the past sham elections held in Ukraine. Mark discussed the only possible way Kiev would end this conflict and how the Russian people are seeking a quick ending to the special military operation.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about inflation, Bidenomics based on lies, and the inflation reduction act. Mark explained how the inflation reduction act by the Biden administration raised inflation. Mark talked about Elon Musk and his idea of making X into a payment system.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.