https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/vlad-the-impalers-analyzed-letters-suggest-he-may-have-experienced-blood-tinged-tears-1112547120.html

Vlad the Impaler's Analyzed Letters Suggest He May Have Experienced Blood-Tinged Tears

Vlad the Impaler's Analyzed Letters Suggest He May Have Experienced Blood-Tinged Tears

A groundbreaking study led by a team of chemical scientists has shed new light on the mysterious health conditions that may have plagued Vlad the Impaler.

2023-08-11T22:27+0000

2023-08-11T22:27+0000

2023-08-11T22:27+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

history

study

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112546772_0:503:2048:1655_1920x0_80_0_0_14df99f20d8c2cc05e4e364c4ec48ce1.jpg

Researchers hailing from the University of Catania, SpringStyle Tech Design Ltd, Romania National Archives, and Politecnico di Milano, recently delved into letters penned by Vlad Drăculea and have since uncovered intriguing evidence pointing to a range of ailments the historical figure suffered.The team's study meticulously examined three letters written by Vlad Drăculea, with a focus on the chemical residues left behind by the act of writing. By employing an innovative technique involving ethylene-vinyl acetate, the researchers extracted material from the paper without causing damage. Subsequent mass spectrometry analysis revealed a wealth of information about the prince's potential health issues.Among the most astonishing findings is the indication that Vlad the Impaler may have suffered from a rare genetic disorder known as ciliopathy, a condition that can compromise various aspects of cell function and organ health. Additionally, evidence of inflammatory disease was detected, suggesting potential afflictions of the respiratory tract and skin.Perhaps the most captivating revelation is the suggestion that Vlad the Impaler experienced hemolacria, a rare condition in which blood mingles with the fluid in tear ducts, leading to the emergence of blood-tinged tears. The startling detail could offer a new perspective on the historical accounts of the prince's demeanor and experiences.The findings of the study were published in Analytical Chemistry journal.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20210512/draculas-castle-becomes-new-hot-spot-for-covid-19-jabs-1082861500.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

vlad the impaler, vlad the impaler history, vlad the impaler facts, disease blood tears, history of vlad tepes, the life of vlad tepes, the legendary figure of dracula, vlad tepes diseases