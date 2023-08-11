https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/vlad-the-impalers-analyzed-letters-suggest-he-may-have-experienced-blood-tinged-tears-1112547120.html
Vlad the Impaler's Analyzed Letters Suggest He May Have Experienced Blood-Tinged Tears
Vlad the Impaler's Analyzed Letters Suggest He May Have Experienced Blood-Tinged Tears
A groundbreaking study led by a team of chemical scientists has shed new light on the mysterious health conditions that may have plagued Vlad the Impaler.
Researchers hailing from the University of Catania, SpringStyle Tech Design Ltd, Romania National Archives, and Politecnico di Milano, recently delved into letters penned by Vlad Drăculea and have since uncovered intriguing evidence pointing to a range of ailments the historical figure suffered.The team's study meticulously examined three letters written by Vlad Drăculea, with a focus on the chemical residues left behind by the act of writing. By employing an innovative technique involving ethylene-vinyl acetate, the researchers extracted material from the paper without causing damage. Subsequent mass spectrometry analysis revealed a wealth of information about the prince's potential health issues.Among the most astonishing findings is the indication that Vlad the Impaler may have suffered from a rare genetic disorder known as ciliopathy, a condition that can compromise various aspects of cell function and organ health. Additionally, evidence of inflammatory disease was detected, suggesting potential afflictions of the respiratory tract and skin.Perhaps the most captivating revelation is the suggestion that Vlad the Impaler experienced hemolacria, a rare condition in which blood mingles with the fluid in tear ducts, leading to the emergence of blood-tinged tears. The startling detail could offer a new perspective on the historical accounts of the prince's demeanor and experiences.The findings of the study were published in Analytical Chemistry journal.
Vlad the Impaler's Analyzed Letters Suggest He May Have Experienced Blood-Tinged Tears
A groundbreaking study led by a team of chemical scientists has shed new light on the mysterious health conditions that may have plagued Vlad the Impaler, the famous 15th-century ruler of Wallachia, believed to have inspired the legendary figure of Dracula.
Researchers hailing from the University of Catania, SpringStyle Tech Design Ltd, Romania National Archives, and Politecnico di Milano, recently delved into letters penned by Vlad Drăculea and have since uncovered intriguing evidence pointing to a range of ailments the historical figure suffered.
The team's study meticulously examined three letters written by Vlad Drăculea, with a focus on the chemical residues left behind by the act of writing.
By employing an innovative technique involving ethylene-vinyl acetate, the researchers extracted material from the paper without causing damage. Subsequent mass spectrometry analysis revealed a wealth of information about the prince's potential health issues.
Among the most astonishing findings is the indication that Vlad the Impaler may have suffered from a rare genetic disorder known as ciliopathy, a condition that can compromise various aspects of cell function and organ health. Additionally, evidence of inflammatory disease was detected, suggesting potential afflictions of the respiratory tract and skin.
Perhaps the most captivating revelation is the suggestion that Vlad the Impaler experienced hemolacria, a rare condition in which blood mingles with the fluid in tear ducts, leading to the emergence of blood-tinged tears. The startling detail could offer a new perspective on the historical accounts of the prince's demeanor and experiences.
Vlad Drăculea, famously known for his brutal defense of Wallachia and the gruesome impalements of his enemies, has long been a subject of fascination for historians and enthusiasts of the macabre.
The prince who instilled terror in the hearts of many may now be remembered not only for his ruthlessness but also for the potential physical trials he endured.
The findings of the study were published in Analytical Chemistry
journal.