https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/watch-russian-soldiers-adapt-rpg-to-hit-enemy-forces-in-ukraine-op-1112541314.html
Watch Russian Soldiers Adapt RPG to Hit Enemy Forces in Ukraine Op
Watch Russian Soldiers Adapt RPG to Hit Enemy Forces in Ukraine Op
The RPG-7D is an anti-tank grenade launcher designed for Russian airborne troops. It has been modified into a small hand-held mortar and is well-suited for assault, reconnaissance, ambush, tank-killing, and motorized units.
2023-08-11T17:26+0000
2023-08-11T17:26+0000
2023-08-11T17:29+0000
military
russia
science & tech
newsfeed
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112537958_83:0:1324:698_1920x0_80_0_0_71809b9dc20d134e05ac324b34a005d6.jpg
Russia's Ministry of Defense has released video footage of its soldiers in action with the RPG-7D rocket-propelled launcher smoking out enemy targets in the special military operation zone.Russian servicemen can now fire mortar shells from the grenade launcher after frontline soldiers proposed a design for a newly-built special adapter to be integrated into RPG to enhance offensive operations.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112537958_238:0:1169:698_1920x0_80_0_0_e07a5ebb64a9313084853e73de554750.jpg
Russian fighters in the special military operation zone
Russian fighters in the special military operation zone
2023-08-11T17:26+0000
true
PT0M54S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
rpg-7d, russian ministry of defense, soldier action, rocket-propelled launcher, special military operation, mortar shells, frontline soldiers, special adapter, rpg modification, enemy targets, video footage, russian servicemen, military innovation.
rpg-7d, russian ministry of defense, soldier action, rocket-propelled launcher, special military operation, mortar shells, frontline soldiers, special adapter, rpg modification, enemy targets, video footage, russian servicemen, military innovation.
Watch Russian Soldiers Adapt RPG to Hit Enemy Forces in Ukraine Op
17:26 GMT 11.08.2023 (Updated: 17:29 GMT 11.08.2023)
The RPG-7D is an anti-tank grenade launcher designed for Russian airborne troops. It has been modified into a small hand-held mortar and is well-suited for assault, reconnaissance, ambush, tank-killing, and motorized units.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has released video footage of its soldiers in action with the RPG-7D rocket-propelled launcher smoking out enemy targets in the special military operation zone.
Russian servicemen can now fire mortar shells from the grenade launcher after frontline soldiers proposed a design for a newly-built special adapter to be integrated into RPG to enhance offensive operations.
“We had an initial charge of RPG-7D and needed to dock it with an 82mm mortar mine. Daily approximately 200 pieces are produced, which are made with high quality and speed,” stated Nazim, the deputy commander of the Repair Squad.