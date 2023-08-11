International
Watch Russian Soldiers Adapt RPG to Hit Enemy Forces in Ukraine Op
Watch Russian Soldiers Adapt RPG to Hit Enemy Forces in Ukraine Op
The RPG-7D is an anti-tank grenade launcher designed for Russian airborne troops. It has been modified into a small hand-held mortar and is well-suited for assault, reconnaissance, ambush, tank-killing, and motorized units.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has released video footage of its soldiers in action with the RPG-7D rocket-propelled launcher smoking out enemy targets in the special military operation zone.Russian servicemen can now fire mortar shells from the grenade launcher after frontline soldiers proposed a design for a newly-built special adapter to be integrated into RPG to enhance offensive operations.
Watch Russian Soldiers Adapt RPG to Hit Enemy Forces in Ukraine Op

