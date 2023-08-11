https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/watch-russias-tunguska-m1aircraft-killer-in-combat-action-in-special-op-zone-1112529680.html

Watch Russia's Tunguska-M1Aircraft Killer in Combat Action in Special Op Zone

Watch Russia's Tunguska-M1Aircraft Killer in Combat Action in Special Op Zone

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing crews of Tunguska-M1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and cannon systems protecting units of the Russian Armed Forces from enemy air attacks during a special military operation.

2023-08-11T12:51+0000

2023-08-11T12:51+0000

2023-08-11T12:51+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

russian armed forces

tunguska

russia

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112532499_86:0:1329:699_1920x0_80_0_0_2b454dcdc8fc15e670ef7977506df5d2.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing the crews of Tunguska-M1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and cannon systems protecting units of the Russian Armed Forces from enemy air attacks during the special military operation.During a combat mission, the crews destroy unmanned aerial vehicles, which carry out reconnaissance near the positions of Russian troops. Another target of the anti-aircraft gunners are Ukrainian missiles. "We are on duty every day, performing combat work on the front lines. We hit targets with anti-aircraft guided missiles at a range of up to 10 kilometers," the commander of the Tunguska-M1 combat vehicle said.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Tunguska-M1 self-propelled anti-aircraft gun crew’s work in special military op zone Russian Tunguska-M1 self-propelled anti-aircraft gun crew’s work in special military op zone 2023-08-11T12:51+0000 true PT0M58S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tunguska-m1 air defense system, russian armed forces, special military operation