https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/watch-russias-tunguska-m1aircraft-killer-in-combat-action-in-special-op-zone-1112529680.html
Watch Russia's Tunguska-M1Aircraft Killer in Combat Action in Special Op Zone
Watch Russia's Tunguska-M1Aircraft Killer in Combat Action in Special Op Zone
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing crews of Tunguska-M1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and cannon systems protecting units of the Russian Armed Forces from enemy air attacks during a special military operation.
2023-08-11T12:51+0000
2023-08-11T12:51+0000
2023-08-11T12:51+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
russian armed forces
tunguska
russia
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112532499_86:0:1329:699_1920x0_80_0_0_2b454dcdc8fc15e670ef7977506df5d2.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing the crews of Tunguska-M1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and cannon systems protecting units of the Russian Armed Forces from enemy air attacks during the special military operation.During a combat mission, the crews destroy unmanned aerial vehicles, which carry out reconnaissance near the positions of Russian troops. Another target of the anti-aircraft gunners are Ukrainian missiles. "We are on duty every day, performing combat work on the front lines. We hit targets with anti-aircraft guided missiles at a range of up to 10 kilometers," the commander of the Tunguska-M1 combat vehicle said.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112532499_242:0:1174:699_1920x0_80_0_0_4f77e358a4099be02485a4215248c979.jpg
Russian Tunguska-M1 self-propelled anti-aircraft gun crew’s work in special military op zone
Russian Tunguska-M1 self-propelled anti-aircraft gun crew’s work in special military op zone
2023-08-11T12:51+0000
true
PT0M58S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
tunguska-m1 air defense system, russian armed forces, special military operation
tunguska-m1 air defense system, russian armed forces, special military operation
Watch Russia's Tunguska-M1Aircraft Killer in Combat Action in Special Op Zone
The 2K22 Tunguska is a Russian-made self-propelled anti-aircraft weapon system designed to protect military units from aerial attacks. It is equipped with two 30 mm guns and eight missile launchers.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing the crews of Tunguska-M1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and cannon systems protecting units of the Russian Armed Forces from enemy air attacks during the special military operation.
During a combat mission, the crews destroy unmanned aerial vehicles, which carry out reconnaissance near the positions of Russian troops
. Another target of the anti-aircraft gunners are Ukrainian missiles.
"We are on duty every day, performing combat work on the front lines. We hit targets with anti-aircraft guided missiles at a range of up to 10 kilometers," the commander of the Tunguska-M1 combat vehicle said.