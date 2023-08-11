International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/youtube-deletes-scott-ritters-channel-1112539769.html
YouTube Deletes Scott Ritter’s Channel
YouTube Deletes Scott Ritter’s Channel
The veteran US Marine Corps intelligence officer, UN weapons inspector and Sputnik contributor has spent over a year providing incisive commentary about the... 11.08.2023, Sputnik International
2023-08-11T15:05+0000
2023-08-11T15:37+0000
youtube
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105733958_0:58:334:246_1920x0_80_0_0_65ca0c07a36b91136bc0e5f303217abc.jpg
Google-owned video hosting giant YouTube has deleted Scott Ritter's YouTube channel.A banner reading "This account has been terminated due to multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy prohibiting hate speech" greets anyone trying to navigate to Ritter's page.The company did not provide any information about the nature of these alleged "multiple or severe violations," or how Ritter's mostly Ukrainian crisis-related commentaries and interviews constitute "hate speech."According to YouTube's hate speech rules, the video hosting giant reserves the right to "remove content promoting violence or hatred against individuals or groups based on...age, caste, disability, ethnicity, gender identity and expression, nationality, race, immigration status, religion, sex/gender, sexual orientation, victims of a major violent event and their kin [or] veteran status."YouTube allows for user-based reporting of any alleged "hate speech," prompting concerns from content creators that the video hosting giant may allow organized online activists to silence voices and views that they might not like.Ritter ReactsRitter responded to YouTube's decision in a pair of tweets Friday, saying the move to censor him is an attempt by US-based social media platforms to remove and minimize his voice, and those of his guests.Ritter is no stranger to censorship by major online platforms.Last year, he was suspended from Twitter after calling Joe Biden a "war criminal" and accusing him of "seeking to shift blame for the Bucha murders" on Russia. He was later reinstated, but suspended again after a "test, test, test" tweet stating that "Bucha was a war crime," and that "Ukraine did it."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105733958_0:27:334:278_1920x0_80_0_0_7ea58039262a965731cf4309fa35da8e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
youtube
youtube

YouTube Deletes Scott Ritter’s Channel

15:05 GMT 11.08.2023 (Updated: 15:37 GMT 11.08.2023)
© Photo : Scott Ritter Scott Ritter
Scott Ritter - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2023
© Photo : Scott Ritter
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
The veteran US Marine Corps intelligence officer, UN weapons inspector and Sputnik contributor has spent over a year providing incisive commentary about the NATO proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, challenging the Western mainstream narrative and offering his own perspective on the origins of the crisis.
Google-owned video hosting giant YouTube has deleted Scott Ritter's YouTube channel.
A banner reading "This account has been terminated due to multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy prohibiting hate speech" greets anyone trying to navigate to Ritter's page.
© Sputnik / ScreenshotScreenshot of the page you will see if you try to navigate to Scott Ritter's YouTube channel.
Screenshot of the page you will see if you try to navigate to Scott Ritter's YouTube channel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2023
Screenshot of the page you will see if you try to navigate to Scott Ritter's YouTube channel.
© Sputnik / Screenshot
The company did not provide any information about the nature of these alleged "multiple or severe violations," or how Ritter's mostly Ukrainian crisis-related commentaries and interviews constitute "hate speech."
According to YouTube's hate speech rules, the video hosting giant reserves the right to "remove content promoting violence or hatred against individuals or groups based on...age, caste, disability, ethnicity, gender identity and expression, nationality, race, immigration status, religion, sex/gender, sexual orientation, victims of a major violent event and their kin [or] veteran status."
YouTube allows for user-based reporting of any alleged "hate speech," prompting concerns from content creators that the video hosting giant may allow organized online activists to silence voices and views that they might not like.

Ritter Reacts

Ritter responded to YouTube's decision in a pair of tweets Friday, saying the move to censor him is an attempt by US-based social media platforms to remove and minimize his voice, and those of his guests.
Ritter is no stranger to censorship by major online platforms.
Last year, he was suspended from Twitter after calling Joe Biden a "war criminal" and accusing him of "seeking to shift blame for the Bucha murders" on Russia. He was later reinstated, but suspended again after a "test, test, test" tweet stating that "Bucha was a war crime," and that "Ukraine did it."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала