YouTube Deletes Scott Ritter’s Channel

The veteran US Marine Corps intelligence officer, UN weapons inspector and Sputnik contributor has spent over a year providing incisive commentary about the... 11.08.2023, Sputnik International

Google-owned video hosting giant YouTube has deleted Scott Ritter's YouTube channel.A banner reading "This account has been terminated due to multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy prohibiting hate speech" greets anyone trying to navigate to Ritter's page.The company did not provide any information about the nature of these alleged "multiple or severe violations," or how Ritter's mostly Ukrainian crisis-related commentaries and interviews constitute "hate speech."According to YouTube's hate speech rules, the video hosting giant reserves the right to "remove content promoting violence or hatred against individuals or groups based on...age, caste, disability, ethnicity, gender identity and expression, nationality, race, immigration status, religion, sex/gender, sexual orientation, victims of a major violent event and their kin [or] veteran status."YouTube allows for user-based reporting of any alleged "hate speech," prompting concerns from content creators that the video hosting giant may allow organized online activists to silence voices and views that they might not like.Ritter ReactsRitter responded to YouTube's decision in a pair of tweets Friday, saying the move to censor him is an attempt by US-based social media platforms to remove and minimize his voice, and those of his guests.Ritter is no stranger to censorship by major online platforms.Last year, he was suspended from Twitter after calling Joe Biden a "war criminal" and accusing him of "seeking to shift blame for the Bucha murders" on Russia. He was later reinstated, but suspended again after a "test, test, test" tweet stating that "Bucha was a war crime," and that "Ukraine did it."

