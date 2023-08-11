YouTube Deletes Scott Ritter’s Channel
15:05 GMT 11.08.2023 (Updated: 15:37 GMT 11.08.2023)
© Photo : Scott Ritter
The veteran US Marine Corps intelligence officer, UN weapons inspector and Sputnik contributor has spent over a year providing incisive commentary about the NATO proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, challenging the Western mainstream narrative and offering his own perspective on the origins of the crisis.
Google-owned video hosting giant YouTube has deleted Scott Ritter's YouTube channel.
A banner reading "This account has been terminated due to multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy prohibiting hate speech" greets anyone trying to navigate to Ritter's page.
Screenshot of the page you will see if you try to navigate to Scott Ritter's YouTube channel.
The company did not provide any information about the nature of these alleged "multiple or severe violations," or how Ritter's mostly Ukrainian crisis-related commentaries and interviews constitute "hate speech."
According to YouTube's hate speech rules, the video hosting giant reserves the right to "remove content promoting violence or hatred against individuals or groups based on...age, caste, disability, ethnicity, gender identity and expression, nationality, race, immigration status, religion, sex/gender, sexual orientation, victims of a major violent event and their kin [or] veteran status."
YouTube allows for user-based reporting of any alleged "hate speech," prompting concerns from content creators that the video hosting giant may allow organized online activists to silence voices and views that they might not like.
Ritter Reacts
Ritter responded to YouTube's decision in a pair of tweets Friday, saying the move to censor him is an attempt by US-based social media platforms to remove and minimize his voice, and those of his guests.
Over the course of the past year I’ve had the privilege of working in collaboration with Soloviev Live! to bring important Russian voices to an American/Western audience through “The Scott Ritter Show.” Today YouTube cancelled the channel used to air the show, calling it “hate…— Scott Ritter (@RealScottRitter) August 11, 2023
When it rains, it pours. The same day that YouTube deplatformed “The Scott Ritter Show”, they deplatformed “Ask The Inspector.” This is a targeted effort by YouTube to remove/minimize my voice, and those of my guests and the people who took the time to ask probing questions about…— Scott Ritter (@RealScottRitter) August 11, 2023
Ritter is no stranger to censorship by major online platforms.
Last year, he was suspended from Twitter after calling Joe Biden a "war criminal" and accusing him of "seeking to shift blame for the Bucha murders" on Russia. He was later reinstated, but suspended again after a "test, test, test" tweet stating that "Bucha was a war crime," and that "Ukraine did it."