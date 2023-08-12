https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/armenia-requests-emergency-meeting-of-un-security-council-over-nagorno-karabakh-1112552374.html

Armenia Requests Emergency Meeting of UN Security Council Over Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia Requests Emergency Meeting of UN Security Council Over Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia has requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over the worsening of the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

2023-08-12T08:30+0000

2023-08-12T08:30+0000

2023-08-12T08:30+0000

world

armenia

nagorno-karabakh

azerbaijan

the united nations (un)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094301409_0:174:3023:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_61fe866ab95377efecda3e1ccac5c9ff.jpg

"On August 11, the Republic of Armenia appealed to the United Nations Security Council with a request to convene an emergency meeting regarding the deterioration of the humanitarian situation as a result of the total blockade inflicted upon the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh," the ministry said in a statement. Armenian Permanent Representative to the UN Mher Margaryan, in a letter to the UNSC President, said that there is a shortage of essential goods, including food, medicine and fuel, due to the blockade of the Lachin corridor, according to the statement.On Monday, two UN special rapporteurs and an independent UN expert called on Azerbaijan to immediately lift the blockade of Lachin corridor, saying it has caused a "humanitarian emergency" in the disputed region.Armenia and Azerbaijan clashed two times - in the early 1990s and in 2020 - over the Armenian-populated region Nagorno-Karabakh, which proclaimed its secession from Baku in 1991-1992.The 1.5-month conflict that erupted in 2020 ended with a Russia-mediated ceasefire and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region. The Lachin Corridor runs next to a Russian peacekeeping post.The lifeline through which food, medical essentials and humanitarian aid get to Nagorno-Karabakh through Armenia was blocked in 2022 by people described by Azerbaijan as climate activists protesting alleged Armenian mining in the region. On July 11, Azerbaijan's State Border Service suspended the Lachin checkpoint, citing an investigation into alleged smuggling of goods disguised as humanitarian aid.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/washington-trying-to-blackmail-armenians-in-karabakh-into-us-brokered-talks-heres-why-1111147719.html

armenia

nagorno-karabakh

azerbaijan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nagorno-karabakh, who controls nagorno-karabakh, nagorno-karabakh war, war between armenia and azerbaijan