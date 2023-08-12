https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/astronomers-capture-images-of-most-distant-star-ever-1112556444.html

Astronomers Capture Images of Most Distant Star Ever

Astronomers Capture Images of Most Distant Star Ever

Scientists used the Hubble Space Telescope to spot Earendel for the first time in 2022, when they suggested that this massive star is at least 12.9 million light-years from our planet.

2023-08-12T14:28+0000

2023-08-12T14:28+0000

2023-08-12T14:28+0000

beyond politics

us

nasa

james webb space telescope

images

star

astronomers

universe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104248/43/1042484350_0:114:1920:1194_1920x0_80_0_0_22c170e0818fffe74fa99fe37cf5ca48.jpg

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured new images of Earendel, the most distant star ever detected by astronomers.The photos are expected to help researchers take a closer insight into the celestial body, which derives its name from Old English words meaning “morning star” or “rising light.”The massive B-type star, which was discovered last year, is thought to be at least 50 times the mass of the Sun, about one million times more luminous and more than twice as hot.They earlier noted that the discovery of the “morning star” might add to opening “a new realm of the universe to stellar physics, and new subject matter to scientists studying the early universe, where once galaxies were the smallest detectable cosmic objects.”Previous estimates suggested that Earendel is located 12.9 billion light-years away from Earth. Astronomers, however, explained that given the expansion of the Universe and how long the light has traveled to reach the Earth - Earendel is currently 28 billion light-years away.The previous oldest and most distant single star was observed by the Hubble Space Telescope in 2018. NASA said at the time that the light from that star, named Icarus, took 9 billion years to reach Earth. A US broadcaster cited Victoria Strait, co-author of the initial study on Earendel, as saying last year that exploration of the old stars add to shedding more light of the origin of the Universe.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/three-potential-dark-stars-powered-by-dark-matter-spotted-using-webb-telescope-1111975934.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

nasa’s james webb space telescope, most distant star ever observed, new images of most distant star, hubble space telescope