Biden Asks Congress for $13 Billion More to Ukraine

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the new round of monetary aid the Biden administration plans to send to Ukraine even though a recent poll revealed the majority of Americans opposed sending more aid to Ukraine.

Hamza Azhar Salam - Editor of The Pakistan DailyMark Sleboda - International Relations and Military AnalystLarry Ward - Political CommentatorManila Chan - Co-Host of The Final CountdownIn the first hour, the Fault Lines team discusses the federal charges against former US President Donald Trump, despite the continuation of his 2024 presidential campaign. Attorney Tyler Nixon talks about the charges and the double standards in prosecuting Trump, but ignoring the multitude of allegations against current head of state Joe Biden.In the second hour, Fault Lines' show explores the situation of Ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Imran after he was deposed. Khan's comments on neutrality sparked outrage in the West and his removal from power led many to question if the United States and its allies played a role in his downfall. Journalist Hamza Azhar Salam discusses the Imran Khan saga and provides insight into Pakistan's political climate.In the third hour, the Fault Lines hosts discuss how much more Joe Biden will send to Ukraine after he requested to Congress an approval of a $13 billion aid package, despite sending $200 million from the "accounting error" fund days earlier. Military analyst Mark Sleboda explores Joe Biden’s request and the ongoing struggles the Ukrainian military is facing in their current offensive.Later in the third hour, the Fault Lines team deep dives into the migrant crisis in New York City as NYC grapples with its economic issues and its growing migrant population. Political commentator Larry Ward speaks about the city's ongoing issues, with emphasis on the migrant crisis.Fault Lines team ends the show with Co-Host of The Final Countdown Manila Chan to talk about how Biden is at war with journalists as hundreds of journalists have found their White House press passes revoked.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

