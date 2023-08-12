International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/biden-intensifies-economic-war-against-china-1112541725.html
Biden Intensifies Economic War Against China
Biden Intensifies Economic War Against China
On this episode of The Final Countdown, Manila Chan and guest host Rachel Blevins discuss breaking news, including Biden intensifying his economic war against China.
2023-08-12T04:34+0000
2023-08-12T10:46+0000
the final countdown
joe biden
ukraine
military aid
niger
west africa
summit
china
beijing
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112541568_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3ef0de96452c081ee85a75b41f9f1a28.jpg
Biden Intensifies Economic War Against China
On this episode of The Final Countdown, Manila Chan and guest host Rachel Blevins discuss breaking news, including Biden intensifying his economic war against China.
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute of PeaceKoffi Kouakou - Africa Expert and AnalystDave Heller - VP of Gov't Affairs at Truckload Carriers AssociationKJ Noh - Journalist, Author and Geopolitical AnalystThe show kicks off with Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute of Peace, Daniel McAdams, to give his take on Biden's latest aid package request to Ukraine.Then, Political analyst Koffi Kouakou joins to discuss the results from the West Africa Summit and what it means moving forward for Niger.The second hour kicks off with VP of Governor Affairs at the Truckload Carriers Association Dave Heller joining The Final Countdown to provide his insight into the trucking industry and its future in the United States.US President Joe Biden has announced a ban on investments in Beijing's technological industries. KJ Noh speaks to The Final Countdown about this latest move by the Biden administration to intensify his economic war against China.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
niger
west africa
china
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Manila Chan
Manila Chan
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112541568_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d92c8c6af2824a1eda1d49c7d73ca28d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, aid package to ukraine, west africa summit, trucking industry, china's technological industries, economic war against china
the final countdown, aid package to ukraine, west africa summit, trucking industry, china's technological industries, economic war against china

Biden Intensifies Economic War Against China

04:34 GMT 12.08.2023 (Updated: 10:46 GMT 12.08.2023)
The Final Countdown
Biden Intensifies Economic War Against China
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Manila Chan
All materialsWrite to the author
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, Manila Chan and guest host Rachel Blevins discuss breaking news, including Biden intensifying his economic war against China.
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute of Peace
Koffi Kouakou - Africa Expert and Analyst
Dave Heller - VP of Gov't Affairs at Truckload Carriers Association
KJ Noh - Journalist, Author and Geopolitical Analyst
The show kicks off with Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute of Peace, Daniel McAdams, to give his take on Biden's latest aid package request to Ukraine.
Then, Political analyst Koffi Kouakou joins to discuss the results from the West Africa Summit and what it means moving forward for Niger.
The second hour kicks off with VP of Governor Affairs at the Truckload Carriers Association Dave Heller joining The Final Countdown to provide his insight into the trucking industry and its future in the United States.
US President Joe Biden has announced a ban on investments in Beijing's technological industries. KJ Noh speaks to The Final Countdown about this latest move by the Biden administration to intensify his economic war against China.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала