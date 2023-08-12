https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/biden-intensifies-economic-war-against-china-1112541725.html
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute of PeaceKoffi Kouakou - Africa Expert and AnalystDave Heller - VP of Gov't Affairs at Truckload Carriers AssociationKJ Noh - Journalist, Author and Geopolitical AnalystThe show kicks off with Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute of Peace, Daniel McAdams, to give his take on Biden's latest aid package request to Ukraine.Then, Political analyst Koffi Kouakou joins to discuss the results from the West Africa Summit and what it means moving forward for Niger.The second hour kicks off with VP of Governor Affairs at the Truckload Carriers Association Dave Heller joining The Final Countdown to provide his insight into the trucking industry and its future in the United States.US President Joe Biden has announced a ban on investments in Beijing's technological industries. KJ Noh speaks to The Final Countdown about this latest move by the Biden administration to intensify his economic war against China.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Biden Intensifies Economic War Against China
04:34 GMT 12.08.2023 (Updated: 10:46 GMT 12.08.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, Manila Chan and guest host Rachel Blevins discuss breaking news, including Biden intensifying his economic war against China.
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute of Peace
Koffi Kouakou - Africa Expert and Analyst
Dave Heller - VP of Gov't Affairs at Truckload Carriers Association
KJ Noh - Journalist, Author and Geopolitical Analyst
The show kicks off with Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute of Peace, Daniel McAdams, to give his take on Biden's latest aid package request to Ukraine.
Then, Political analyst Koffi Kouakou joins to discuss the results from the West Africa Summit and what it means moving forward for Niger.
The second hour kicks off with VP of Governor Affairs at the Truckload Carriers Association Dave Heller joining The Final Countdown to provide his insight into the trucking industry and its future in the United States.
US President Joe Biden has announced a ban on investments in Beijing's technological industries. KJ Noh speaks to The Final Countdown about this latest move by the Biden administration to intensify his economic war against China.
