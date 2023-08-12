https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/bidens-big-ask-1112548146.html

Biden's Big Ask

In a letter to Congress US President Joe Biden requested an additional $24 billion for Ukraine aid, of which $13 billion has been allocated for military aid to Ukraine for next year. The request comes amid US opposition.

Adding to its ever growing iterations of aid packages, US President Joe Biden called on congressional lawmakers to submit to yet another funding package for Ukraine, regardless of growing opposition by lawmakers and the American public.Although Congress proved supportive of aid to Ukraine in the past, that is no longer the case as hurdles have emerged since the start of the year, when House Republicans took control of the lower chamber.House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in early June that any further aid requests would not be taken up in the lower chamber, even if it received bipartisan support in the Senate. Other GOP members are also growing hesitant about continued support for Ukraine. A recent poll also found that some 55% of surveyed Americans were unsupportive of continued aid packages in light of growing domestic concerns. When asked about the polling, Biden administration officials chose to redirect by underscoring that the Ukraine conflict was a matter of national security concerns.

