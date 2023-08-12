https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/bidens-big-ask-1112548146.html
Biden's Big Ask
Biden's Big Ask
In a letter to Congress US President Joe Biden requested an additional $24 billion for Ukraine aid, of which $13 billion has been allocated for military aid to Ukraine for next year. The request comes amid US opposition.
Adding to its ever growing iterations of aid packages, US President Joe Biden called on congressional lawmakers to submit to yet another funding package for Ukraine, regardless of growing opposition by lawmakers and the American public.Although Congress proved supportive of aid to Ukraine in the past, that is no longer the case as hurdles have emerged since the start of the year, when House Republicans took control of the lower chamber.House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in early June that any further aid requests would not be taken up in the lower chamber, even if it received bipartisan support in the Senate. Other GOP members are also growing hesitant about continued support for Ukraine. A recent poll also found that some 55% of surveyed Americans were unsupportive of continued aid packages in light of growing domestic concerns. When asked about the polling, Biden administration officials chose to redirect by underscoring that the Ukraine conflict was a matter of national security concerns.
Biden's Big Ask
In a letter to Congress the US president asked for an additional $13 billion in military aid to Ukraine for next year. In addition, Biden also asked for $7.3 billion for economic, humanitarian and security assistance to the Kiev regime. In total, the Biden White House is requesting some $24 billion for Ukraine.
Adding to its ever growing iterations of aid packages, US President Joe Biden called on congressional lawmakers to submit to yet another funding package
for Ukraine, regardless of growing opposition by lawmakers and the American public.
Although Congress proved supportive of aid to Ukraine in the past, that is no longer the case as hurdles have emerged since the start of the year, when House Republicans took control of the lower chamber.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in early June that any further aid requests would not be taken up in the lower chamber, even if it received bipartisan support in the Senate. Other GOP members are also growing hesitant about continued support for Ukraine.
"Rather than spending a single penny more fighting a proxy war in Ukraine and killing more people, a more worthwhile effort would be if Biden would put America first by allocating resources in our country to secure the southern border," said US Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ).
A recent poll also found that some 55% of surveyed Americans were unsupportive of continued aid packages in light of growing domestic concerns. When asked about the polling, Biden administration officials chose to redirect by underscoring that the Ukraine conflict was a matter of national security concerns.