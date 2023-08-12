https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/court-cancels-bail-for-ex-ftx-boss-bankman-fried-amid-witness-tampering-reports-1112551734.html

Court Cancels Bail for Ex-FTX Boss Bankman-Fried Amid Witness Tampering Reports

Bankman-Fried had been largely confined to his parents’ home in California on $250 million bond since his detention in December over charges that include conspiracy to commit wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the indicted founder and former CEO of the bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, has been sent to jail after prosecutors revoked his bail and accused the 31-year-old of trying to influence witnesses.The hearing took place ahead of the trial of Bankman-Fried, widely known as SBF, scheduled for October.Kaplan’s decision comes after SBF argued last week that he had never sought to intimidate witnesses expected to testify against the 31-year-old at the October trial.Bankman-Fried’s letter also noted that SBF was merely exercising his right to "fair comment on an article already in progress."Earlier, Ellison and three former members of Bankman's inner circle, pleaded guilty to fraud charges and agreed to cooperate with the US Justice Department.SBF faces eight criminal charges for offenses including wire fraud, securities fraud, money laundering, and campaign finance law violations. If convicted, SBF, who pleaded not guilty in January, faces a sentence of up to 115 years behind bars.

