https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/death-toll-from-hawaii-wildfires-rises-to-80---maui-county-1112553492.html
Death Toll From Hawaii Wildfires Rises to 80 - Maui County
Death Toll From Hawaii Wildfires Rises to 80 - Maui County
The death toll from the wildfires in Hawaii has risen to 80
2023-08-12T10:01+0000
2023-08-12T10:01+0000
2023-08-12T10:01+0000
americas
hawaii
us
fire
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112494576_14:0:1353:753_1920x0_80_0_0_ced26366a424bb7565cf9fc36be3483e.jpg
Earlier in the day, the local authorities said 67 people were killed as a result of the wildfires. The wildfires in Hawaii broke out due to dry and hot weather and are exacerbated by strong winds brought by Hurricane Dora. Some fires cover an area of 400 hectares (over 1.5 square mile). The fire destroyed several settlements, including the popular tourist town of Lahaina. The authorities are forced to block roads and suspend public transport. Hundreds of local residents were evacuated from the area. On Thursday, US President Joe Biden officially declared a major disaster in Hawaii, which makes additional federal resources available to help combat ongoing wildfires on the islands.
americas
hawaii
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112494576_181:0:1185:753_1920x0_80_0_0_07bc3105ea856ac707191d9e241d2f32.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
hawaii fires, maui fires, how many died on hawaii, maui fires death toll, why hawaii on fire
hawaii fires, maui fires, how many died on hawaii, maui fires death toll, why hawaii on fire
Death Toll From Hawaii Wildfires Rises to 80 - Maui County
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from the wildfires in Hawaii has risen to 80 as fire fighting efforts continue, Maui County said on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, the local authorities said 67 people were killed as a result of the wildfires.
"Firefighters continue working to extinguish flare-ups and contain fires in Lahaina, Pulehu/Kihei and Upcountry Maui. The number of fatalities is at 80," the authorities of Maui County said in a statement.
The wildfires in Hawaii broke out due to dry and hot weather and are exacerbated by strong winds brought by Hurricane Dora. Some fires cover an area of 400 hectares (over 1.5 square mile). The fire destroyed several settlements, including the popular tourist town of Lahaina. The authorities are forced to block roads and suspend public transport. Hundreds of local residents were evacuated from the area.
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden officially declared a major disaster in Hawaii, which makes additional federal resources available to help combat ongoing wildfires on the islands.