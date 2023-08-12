https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/death-toll-from-hawaii-wildfires-rises-to-80---maui-county-1112553492.html

Death Toll From Hawaii Wildfires Rises to 80 - Maui County

Death Toll From Hawaii Wildfires Rises to 80 - Maui County

Earlier in the day, the local authorities said 67 people were killed as a result of the wildfires. The wildfires in Hawaii broke out due to dry and hot weather and are exacerbated by strong winds brought by Hurricane Dora. Some fires cover an area of 400 hectares (over 1.5 square mile). The fire destroyed several settlements, including the popular tourist town of Lahaina. The authorities are forced to block roads and suspend public transport. Hundreds of local residents were evacuated from the area. On Thursday, US President Joe Biden officially declared a major disaster in Hawaii, which makes additional federal resources available to help combat ongoing wildfires on the islands.

