International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/death-toll-from-hawaii-wildfires-rises-to-80---maui-county-1112553492.html
Death Toll From Hawaii Wildfires Rises to 80 - Maui County
Death Toll From Hawaii Wildfires Rises to 80 - Maui County
The death toll from the wildfires in Hawaii has risen to 80
2023-08-12T10:01+0000
2023-08-12T10:01+0000
americas
hawaii
us
fire
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112494576_14:0:1353:753_1920x0_80_0_0_ced26366a424bb7565cf9fc36be3483e.jpg
Earlier in the day, the local authorities said 67 people were killed as a result of the wildfires. The wildfires in Hawaii broke out due to dry and hot weather and are exacerbated by strong winds brought by Hurricane Dora. Some fires cover an area of 400 hectares (over 1.5 square mile). The fire destroyed several settlements, including the popular tourist town of Lahaina. The authorities are forced to block roads and suspend public transport. Hundreds of local residents were evacuated from the area. On Thursday, US President Joe Biden officially declared a major disaster in Hawaii, which makes additional federal resources available to help combat ongoing wildfires on the islands.
americas
hawaii
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112494576_181:0:1185:753_1920x0_80_0_0_07bc3105ea856ac707191d9e241d2f32.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hawaii fires, maui fires, how many died on hawaii, maui fires death toll, why hawaii on fire
hawaii fires, maui fires, how many died on hawaii, maui fires death toll, why hawaii on fire

Death Toll From Hawaii Wildfires Rises to 80 - Maui County

10:01 GMT 12.08.2023
© AP Photo / Zeke KaluaThis photo provided by County of Maui shows fire and smoke filling the sky from wildfires on the intersection at Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass in Maui, Hawaii on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
This photo provided by County of Maui shows fire and smoke filling the sky from wildfires on the intersection at Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass in Maui, Hawaii on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2023
© AP Photo / Zeke Kalua
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from the wildfires in Hawaii has risen to 80 as fire fighting efforts continue, Maui County said on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, the local authorities said 67 people were killed as a result of the wildfires.
"Firefighters continue working to extinguish flare-ups and contain fires in Lahaina, Pulehu/Kihei and Upcountry Maui. The number of fatalities is at 80," the authorities of Maui County said in a statement.
The wildfires in Hawaii broke out due to dry and hot weather and are exacerbated by strong winds brought by Hurricane Dora. Some fires cover an area of 400 hectares (over 1.5 square mile). The fire destroyed several settlements, including the popular tourist town of Lahaina. The authorities are forced to block roads and suspend public transport. Hundreds of local residents were evacuated from the area.
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden officially declared a major disaster in Hawaii, which makes additional federal resources available to help combat ongoing wildfires on the islands.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала