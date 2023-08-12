https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/eu-mulls-sanctions-against-niger-to-put-pressure-on-coup-leaders-1112558552.html
EU Mulls Sanctions Against Niger to Put Pressure on Coup Leaders
EU Mulls Sanctions Against Niger to Put Pressure on Coup Leaders
The European Union warned on Saturday that it may impose sanctions in Niger if President Bazoum is not returned to power.
2023-08-12T20:08+0000
2023-08-12T20:08+0000
2023-08-12T20:08+0000
africa
niger
european union (eu)
economic community of west african states (ecowas)
bazoum mohamed
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112441955_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_94407e2b1d3731b279009230edd63e05.jpg
"The EU fully supports the efforts made by ECOWAS and stands ready to support them, including through the establishment of a new regime of individual sanctions," the statement read in French. Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) agreed at a summit on Thursday to deploy a military force to Niger after President Bazoum’s elite guard ousted him and appointed a transitional government. The EU reiterated its call for Niger to return to "constitutional order" and praised the West African bloc’s efforts to find a diplomatic solution, while taking note of its decision to activate a standby military force.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/wests-concern-for-democracy-in-niger-masks-lust-for-uranium-1112533031.html
africa
niger
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112441955_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c15d578a4f14b91098aaf7190f21b2eb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
civil war in niger, coup in niger, anti-colonialism, african conflicts
civil war in niger, coup in niger, anti-colonialism, african conflicts
EU Mulls Sanctions Against Niger to Put Pressure on Coup Leaders
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union warned on Saturday that it stood ready to impose sanctions on rebel-run Niger after repeatedly demanding that the military hand the power back to President Mohamed Bazoum.
"The EU fully supports the efforts made by ECOWAS and stands ready to support them, including through the establishment of a new regime of individual sanctions," the statement read in French.
Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) agreed at a summit on Thursday to deploy a military force to Niger after President Bazoum’s elite guard ousted him and appointed a transitional government.
The EU reiterated its call for Niger to return to "constitutional order" and praised the West African bloc’s efforts to find a diplomatic solution, while taking note of its decision to activate a standby military force.