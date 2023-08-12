https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/eu-mulls-sanctions-against-niger-to-put-pressure-on-coup-leaders-1112558552.html

EU Mulls Sanctions Against Niger to Put Pressure on Coup Leaders

The European Union warned on Saturday that it may impose sanctions in Niger if President Bazoum is not returned to power.

"The EU fully supports the efforts made by ECOWAS and stands ready to support them, including through the establishment of a new regime of individual sanctions," the statement read in French. Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) agreed at a summit on Thursday to deploy a military force to Niger after President Bazoum’s elite guard ousted him and appointed a transitional government. The EU reiterated its call for Niger to return to "constitutional order" and praised the West African bloc’s efforts to find a diplomatic solution, while taking note of its decision to activate a standby military force.

