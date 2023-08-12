https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/mainstream-media-repeatedly-asserts-that-russias-operation-in-ukraine-was-unprovoked-1112548621.html

Mainstream Media Repeatedly Asserts That Russia's Operation in Ukraine Was 'Unprovoked'

The mainstream media's repeated assertion that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was "unprovoked" defies facts and journalistic standards yet has managed to permeate the collective consciousness of the West.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analystThe mainstream media's repeated assertion that "Russia's invasion of Ukraine" was "unprovoked" defies facts and journalistic standards yet has managed to permeate the collective consciousness of the West. For insight into this article, Caleb Maupin joins us to give a history of why the Russian op in Ukraine was provoked on several levels.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in CaliforniaThe July Consumer Price Index Report shows the inflation gauge rose 3.2% this past quarter, which is less than expected. Dr. Jack Rasmus joins us to discuss what this really means. Dr. Rasmus says the media is spinning this story as a sign that controlling inflation has been successful and explains the reality of the last three months showing no real improvement and why.Darryl Jones, attorney and voting rights activistCommon Dreams published an article where a pair of conservative legal scholars argue in a newly released paper that, under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, former President Donald Trump is disqualified from holding office again, echoing a case long made by progressive experts and watchdogs. Daryl joins us to discuss how they came to that position and says the real question is what is next and whether any action will ultimately result from the original reading of the document to take Trump's name off the ballot. Also, the subject of voter suppression is discussed.Ajamu Baraka, former VP Candidate of the Green PartyErica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist BlogThe Black Agenda report published an article titled: All Africans should condemn the call for an ECOWAS-led military invasion of Niger. Our guests give insight, discussing that there is a lot of pressure on African countries to act on what is going on in Niger, and believe that interfering with Niger's quest for a new government would be an act of subservience to US/EU/NATO interests. They also discuss the West's current strategy of using Black faces to do its bidding.Dr.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's SubstackSteve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4AssangeOur guests weigh in on Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's actions of freezing the funds for Palestinian education programs. They explain that Smotrich is correct in the context of this statement in that educating Palestinians will radicalize them and work contrary to Israeli principles. Dr. Kavanagh explains why - based on the fact that Israel is a "settler colonial state", and must remain in control of the local indigenous population.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

