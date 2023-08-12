https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/majority-of-danes-support-ban-on-quran-burning---poll-1112557911.html
Majority of Danes Support Ban on Quran-Burning - Poll
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slightly over a half of Danes believe there should be a ban in place on protests that involve the burning of the Quran, a holy Muslim book, a poll released Saturday showed.
The Megafon survey conducted for a local TV news channel found that 51% of 1,008 people polled totally or mostly agreed with the government’s motion to ban Quran-burning outside of embassies, while 39% were against it.
A group that calls itself "Danish Patriots" stamped on and burned copies of the Quran in multiple demonstrations outside embassies of Muslim countries in the Danish capital of Copenhagen last month following similar protests in Sweden. Most Muslim countries condemned what they see as desecration of the religious scripture.