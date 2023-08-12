International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/majority-of-danes-support-ban-on-quran-burning---poll-1112557911.html
Majority of Danes Support Ban on Quran-Burning - Poll
Majority of Danes Support Ban on Quran-Burning - Poll
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slightly over a half of Danes believe there should be a ban in place on protests that involve the burning of the Quran, a holy Muslim book... 12.08.2023, Sputnik International
2023-08-12T16:36+0000
2023-08-12T16:36+0000
world
denmark
quran
burning
protests
opposition
poll
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112026815_0:143:2729:1678_1920x0_80_0_0_720acaaa268d95f89a2d3513d10d8ca8.jpg
The Megafon survey conducted for a local TV news channel found that 51% of 1,008 people polled totally or mostly agreed with the government’s motion to ban Quran-burning outside of embassies, while 39% were against it. A group that calls itself "Danish Patriots" stamped on and burned copies of the Quran in multiple demonstrations outside embassies of Muslim countries in the Danish capital of Copenhagen last month following similar protests in Sweden. Most Muslim countries condemned what they see as desecration of the religious scripture.
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112026815_152:0:2579:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_d317b02dda0fab8ece483c287b4b117e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
denmark, quran, burning, protests, opposition, poll
denmark, quran, burning, protests, opposition, poll

Majority of Danes Support Ban on Quran-Burning - Poll

16:36 GMT 12.08.2023
© Sputnik / Evgenia NovojeninaQuran
Quran - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2023
© Sputnik / Evgenia Novojenina
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slightly over a half of Danes believe there should be a ban in place on protests that involve the burning of the Quran, a holy Muslim book, a poll released Saturday showed.
The Megafon survey conducted for a local TV news channel found that 51% of 1,008 people polled totally or mostly agreed with the government’s motion to ban Quran-burning outside of embassies, while 39% were against it.
A group that calls itself "Danish Patriots" stamped on and burned copies of the Quran in multiple demonstrations outside embassies of Muslim countries in the Danish capital of Copenhagen last month following similar protests in Sweden. Most Muslim countries condemned what they see as desecration of the religious scripture.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала