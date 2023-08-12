https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/russian-air-defenses-intercept-ukrainian-s-200-missile-targeting-crimean-bridge-1112554685.html
Russian Air Defenses Intercept Ukrainian S-200 Missile Targeting Crimean Bridge
Russian Air Defenses Intercept Ukrainian S-200 Missile Targeting Crimean Bridge
Ukrainian forces have once again attempted to launch an attack against the bridge across the Kerch Strait, which links Russia’s Crimean Peninsula with the... 12.08.2023, Sputnik International
2023-08-12T12:05+0000
2023-08-12T12:05+0000
2023-08-12T12:11+0000
russia
crimean bridge
s-200
missile
attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111941986_0:92:3072:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_b8d972c1c58acca2f5ac84b285e304f7.jpg
On Friday afternoon, Russian air defense units intercepted and destroyed a missile fired by Kiev regime forces at the Crimean Bridge.According to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian forces used an S-200 surface-to-air missile converted into a surface-to-surface variant in order to carry out this strike."The Ukrainian missile was detected in time and destroyed by Russian air defense units," the ministry said in a statement, adding that no casualties or damage were caused by this Ukrainian attack.
crimean bridge
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111941986_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8a420c2c751d6c4806d8e64cae78bf22.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
crimean bridge, s-200, missile, attack
crimean bridge, s-200, missile, attack
Russian Air Defenses Intercept Ukrainian S-200 Missile Targeting Crimean Bridge
12:05 GMT 12.08.2023 (Updated: 12:11 GMT 12.08.2023)
Ukrainian forces have once again attempted to launch an attack against the bridge across the Kerch Strait, which links Russia’s Crimean Peninsula with the mainland.
On Friday afternoon, Russian air defense units intercepted and destroyed a missile fired by Kiev regime forces at the Crimean Bridge.
According to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian forces used an S-200 surface-to-air missile converted into a surface-to-surface variant in order to carry out this strike.
"The Ukrainian missile was detected in time and destroyed by Russian air defense units," the ministry said in a statement, adding that no casualties or damage were caused by this Ukrainian attack.