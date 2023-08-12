https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/russian-defense-minister-shoigu-inspects-northern-fleet-and-main-nuclear-site-in-arctic-1112552175.html

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Inspects Northern Fleet and Main Nuclear Site in Arctic

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has checked the Russian grouping of troops in the Arctic zone and has flown over Russia's Central Test Site on Novaya Zemlya

"The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, inspected the remote Arctic garrisons of the Northern Fleet. The head of the Russian military department checked the organization of official activities and the fulfillment of tasks for the purpose of special units and units deployed on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, including readiness for actions to protect and defend critical facilities," the ministry said on Saturday.The ministry added that Shoigu has also inspected social infrastructure, such as a school and a kindergarten, on Novaya Zemlya and has flown over the Central Test Site of Russia on Novaya Zemlya together with Alexey Likhachev, the head of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom.Amid the visit, a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet went to sea to perform their duty in the Arctic zoneAccording to a statement, during a combat training class, a combined air group of MiG-31 fighter-interceptors counducted drills, finessing their mastery in air defense, air reconnaissance and cover for troops and forces operating in the Arctic zone.

