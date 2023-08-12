https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/russian-emergencies-ministry-sends-specialists-to-primorye-amid-floods-1112559031.html
Russian Emergencies Ministry Sends Specialists to Primorye Amid Floods
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Specialists of the central office of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) have been sent to Primorsky Territory to coordinate work to eliminate the consequences of floods, the ministry informs.
"At the decision of the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, Alexander Kurenkov, an operational group of the central office of the Ministry … was sent to Primorye to coordinate work to eliminate the consequences of floods," the emergencies ministry said on Telegram.
On Saturday, authorities in Primorsky Territory announced that over 30 towns and villages were cut off from communications in the region and more than 540 private homes were flooded.
A state of emergency was announced in nine municipalities in Primorye on Friday and Saturday amid floods that were caused by a dam burst that occurred in the city of Ussuriysk on August 12.