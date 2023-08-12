https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/russian-emergencies-ministry-sends-specialists-to-primorye-amid-floods-1112559031.html

Russian Emergencies Ministry Sends Specialists to Primorye Amid Floods

Russian Emergencies Ministry Sends Specialists to Primorye Amid Floods

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations Has been sent to the Primorsky Territory to combat floods in the area.

2023-08-12T23:24+0000

2023-08-12T23:24+0000

2023-08-12T23:24+0000

russia

interior ministry

russia

primorsky territory

ussuriysk

floods

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107871/27/1078712720_0:40:3499:2008_1920x0_80_0_0_948ea3d4e08ffa0ffad6ded0aab8f8a8.jpg

"At the decision of the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, Alexander Kurenkov, an operational group of the central office of the Ministry … was sent to Primorye to coordinate work to eliminate the consequences of floods," the emergencies ministry said on Telegram. On Saturday, authorities in Primorsky Territory announced that over 30 towns and villages were cut off from communications in the region and more than 540 private homes were flooded. A state of emergency was announced in nine municipalities in Primorye on Friday and Saturday amid floods that were caused by a dam burst that occurred in the city of Ussuriysk on August 12.

russia

primorsky territory

ussuriysk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

primorsky floods, russian floods, emercom