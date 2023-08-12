https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/russias-luna-25-moon-mission-conducts-first-trajectory-correction-1112558035.html

Russia's Luna-25 Moon Mission Conducts First Trajectory Correction

Russia's Luna-25 Moon Mission Conducts First Trajectory Correction

Luna-25, Russia's first lunar mission in its post-Soviet space history, has carried out the first trajectory correction on schedule as it is headed for the Moon

2023-08-12T17:49+0000

2023-08-12T17:49+0000

2023-08-12T17:49+0000

russia

luna-25 (moon-25)

russia

moon

moon mission

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0a/1112508677_0:60:3283:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_cdd1d39662e55cd72c4c47a7b73c6f32.jpg

The mission launched on Friday and is scheduled to land on the Moon on August 21. The adjustment required 46 seconds of engine work starting 4 p.m. Moscow time (13:00 GMT), the statement read. Luna-25 is part of the Russian lunar program for the exploration and practical use of the Moon and its orbit to establish a fully automated lunar base. It is also the first lunar mission to attempt landing at the Moon's South Pole rather than its equator. After the landing, Luna-25 will collect lunar soil samples and examine them for the presence of ice.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's luna-25 moon mission, russian moon lander