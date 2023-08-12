https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/russias-luna-25-moon-mission-conducts-first-trajectory-correction-1112558035.html
Russia's Luna-25 Moon Mission Conducts First Trajectory Correction
Luna-25, Russia's first lunar mission in its post-Soviet space history, has carried out the first trajectory correction on schedule as it is headed for the Moon
The mission launched on Friday and is scheduled to land on the Moon on August 21. The adjustment required 46 seconds of engine work starting 4 p.m. Moscow time (13:00 GMT), the statement read. Luna-25 is part of the Russian lunar program for the exploration and practical use of the Moon and its orbit to establish a fully automated lunar base. It is also the first lunar mission to attempt landing at the Moon's South Pole rather than its equator. After the landing, Luna-25 will collect lunar soil samples and examine them for the presence of ice.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Luna-25, Russia's first lunar mission in its post-Soviet space history, has carried out the first trajectory correction on schedule as it is headed for the Moon, the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Saturday.
The mission launched on Friday and is scheduled to land on the Moon
on August 21.
"Luna-25 ... carried out the first trajectory correction on the flight to Earth's natural satellite," Roscosmos said.
The adjustment required 46 seconds of engine work starting 4 p.m. Moscow time (13:00 GMT), the statement read.
Luna-25 is part of the Russian lunar program for the exploration and practical use of the Moon and its orbit to establish a fully automated lunar base. It is also the first lunar mission to attempt landing at the Moon's South Pole rather than its equator. After the landing, Luna-25 will collect lunar soil samples and examine them for the presence of ice.