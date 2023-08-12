International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/russias-top-weapons-transformed-into-deadly-mecha-beasts-1112555643.html
Russia's Top Weapons Transformed Into Deadly Mecha Beasts
Russia's Top Weapons Transformed Into Deadly Mecha Beasts
With the ARMY-2023 military tech expo about to launch next week, Russia’s top defense contractor Rostec has showcased some of its deadliest creations in a... 12.08.2023, Sputnik International
2023-08-12T13:30+0000
2023-08-12T13:49+0000
military
russia
rostec
weapons
social media
army-2023
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0c/1112556060_0:98:910:610_1920x0_80_0_0_c7afe4a6d41e51bdd42457beb84a802a.png
One of the things that quickly became apparent amid the Ukrainian conflict is that Russian military hardware can hold its own against NATO military gear - and even outperform it.Some of the most efficient weapons deployed by Russia during this conflict are produced by subsidiaries of Rostec, one of the country’s top defense manufacturers which recently rolled out a new promo of its most prominent creations.A series of social media posts by Rostec portrays combat aircraft, battle tanks and air defense systems as fantastic and deadly mechanical beasts, always ready to hunt down the enemy
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0c/1112556060_0:13:910:696_1920x0_80_0_0_2a24da4e6d55e5a546576ec43df3d91f.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rostec state corporation, best russian military weapons, ka-52 alligator, lancet drone, pantsir-s1
rostec state corporation, best russian military weapons, ka-52 alligator, lancet drone, pantsir-s1

Russia's Top Weapons Transformed Into Deadly Mecha Beasts

13:30 GMT 12.08.2023 (Updated: 13:49 GMT 12.08.2023)
© Photo : RostecAn art by Rostec portraying T-90M main battle tank as a "mecha bear"
An art by Rostec portraying T-90M main battle tank as a mecha bear - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2023
© Photo : Rostec
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
With the ARMY-2023 military tech expo about to launch next week, Russia’s top defense contractor Rostec has showcased some of its deadliest creations in a rather unorthodox fashion.
One of the things that quickly became apparent amid the Ukrainian conflict is that Russian military hardware can hold its own against NATO military gear - and even outperform it.
Some of the most efficient weapons deployed by Russia during this conflict are produced by subsidiaries of Rostec, one of the country’s top defense manufacturers which recently rolled out a new promo of its most prominent creations.
A series of social media posts by Rostec portrays combat aircraft, battle tanks and air defense systems as fantastic and deadly mechanical beasts, always ready to hunt down the enemy
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала