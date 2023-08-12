https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/russias-top-weapons-transformed-into-deadly-mecha-beasts-1112555643.html

Russia's Top Weapons Transformed Into Deadly Mecha Beasts

With the ARMY-2023 military tech expo about to launch next week, Russia’s top defense contractor Rostec has showcased some of its deadliest creations in a... 12.08.2023, Sputnik International

One of the things that quickly became apparent amid the Ukrainian conflict is that Russian military hardware can hold its own against NATO military gear - and even outperform it.Some of the most efficient weapons deployed by Russia during this conflict are produced by subsidiaries of Rostec, one of the country’s top defense manufacturers which recently rolled out a new promo of its most prominent creations.A series of social media posts by Rostec portrays combat aircraft, battle tanks and air defense systems as fantastic and deadly mechanical beasts, always ready to hunt down the enemy

