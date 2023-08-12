https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/six-migrants-dead-and-50-rescued-after-boat-crash-off-french-coast-1112556771.html
Six Migrants Dead and 50 Rescued After Boat Crash Off French Coast
Six Migrants Dead and 50 Rescued After Boat Crash Off French Coast
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Six migrants died and about 50 were rescued after their boat capsized as they attempted to cross the English Channel, the French maritime... 12.08.2023, Sputnik International
2023-08-12T15:38+0000
2023-08-12T15:38+0000
2023-08-12T15:38+0000
world
france
calais
united kingdom (uk)
capsized vessel
illegal migration
migrants
migrant crisis
refugees
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/05/1110932966_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1eb0e05612ec404f25eac2b210c9b047.jpg
A commercial vessel passing by the French commune of Sangatte spotted a boat overnight that appeared to be idle and reported it to the Regional Operating Surveillance and Rescue Center. France sent five ships and a helicopter to the rescue. They picked up 43 people, including six in serious condition. One person was airlifted to a Calais hospital. Two British vessels came to assist in the rescue effort, bringing some 13 people to safety. The migrants were transferred to the port of Calais, while the 13 picked up by British ships were taken to the port town of Dover. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Born praised rescue crews for saving the lives of about 50 shipwrecked people and offered her thoughts to the victims. Herve Berville, a French secretary of state in charge of marine affairs, has been dispatched to Calais.
france
calais
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/05/1110932966_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0ac64b28f327d4c64da1f2779fbb55af.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
france, calais, united kingdom (uk), capsized vessel, illegal migration, migrants, migrant crisis, refugees
france, calais, united kingdom (uk), capsized vessel, illegal migration, migrants, migrant crisis, refugees
Six Migrants Dead and 50 Rescued After Boat Crash Off French Coast
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Six migrants died and about 50 were rescued after their boat capsized as they attempted to cross the English Channel, the French maritime department said on Saturday.
A commercial vessel passing by the French commune of Sangatte spotted a boat overnight that appeared to be idle and reported it to the Regional Operating Surveillance and Rescue Center.
France sent five ships and a helicopter to the rescue. They picked up 43 people, including six in serious condition. One person was airlifted to a Calais hospital. Two British vessels came to assist in the rescue effort, bringing some 13 people to safety. The migrants were transferred to the port of Calais, while the 13 picked up by British ships were taken to the port town of Dover.
"Unfortunately, the person transported to the Calais hospital and the five people rescued by the Notre Dame du Risban [rescue ship] have been pronounced dead," the press release read.
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Born praised rescue crews for saving the lives of about 50 shipwrecked people and offered her thoughts to the victims. Herve Berville, a French secretary of state in charge of marine affairs, has been dispatched to Calais.