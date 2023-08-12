https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/sonar-image-reveals-upside-down-f-35b-resting-on-seafloor-after-2021-carrier-mishap-1112550794.html
Sonar Image Reveals Upside-Down F-35B Resting on Seafloor After 2021 Carrier Mishap
The image comes nearly two years after the aircraft crashed during an attempted takeoff from the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier and is a part of the UK Defense Ministry's report.
The newly-published image comes nearly two years after the aircraft crashed during an attempted takeoff from the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier and is a part of the UK Defense Ministry's report.
In a startling revelation, a sonar image has emerged depicting the wreckage of a British F-35B fighter jet
resting inverted on the seafloor of the Mediterranean before officials managed to retrieve the aircraft.
The UK Ministry of Defense released a comprehensive 148-page report
shedding light on the accident, which has raised concerns about safety and security aboard the carrier during its maiden operational voyage.
The report highlighted a series of events leading up to the crash, centering around a critical component known as the "red gear" – protective equipment designed to shield the F-35B and its advanced features from potential espionage.
The investigation determined that an intake blank, part of the red gear, became lodged in the fighter's intake during takeoff. This obstruction severely reduced the engine's power output, resulting in a 17% thrust deficit. As the aircraft approached the carrier's ramp, the pilot attempted to abort takeoff, but the momentum carried the jet over the edge, leading to an ejection.
1 December 2021, 10:41 GMT
The incident also raised concerns about the carrier's operational readiness. The report revealed that personnel aboard the HMS Queen Elizabeth, including F-35B pilots and maintainers, lacked sufficient training for sea operations, contributing to the accident. Fatigue among personnel, compounded by the demanding pace of operations and COVID-19-related isolation, further compromised readiness.
The report's findings underscored the challenges of operating high-performance aircraft from carrier decks. With only limited F-35Bs in the UK fleet and ongoing concerns about procurement, the loss of a jet during a high-profile deployment raised questions about the nation's defense capabilities. The report's conclusion stressed the need for achieving "critical mass" within the UK Lightning Force, enhancing readiness, growth, and safety.