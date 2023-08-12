https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/telegram-to-get-unblocked-in-iraq-sunday---ministry-1112558893.html
Earlier this month, the ministry announced that it was banning Telegram for refusing to comply with guidelines on data security. The release specified that Telegram had agreed to comply with the demands of Iraqi security authorities and expressed its full readiness to cooperate with the competent authorities of the country. Prior to the ban, Iraq had repeatedly asked the Dubai-based company to take down channels that publish sensitive data obtained through leaks from state institutions as well as the Iraqi citizens’ private information. The Iraqi Communications Ministry has repeatedly stressed that the Iraqi authorities respect freedoms of expression and communication but has stressed that national security comes first. Telegram is widely used in Iraq for communication and news sharing.
Telegram to Get Unblocked in Iraq Sunday - Ministry
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Iraqi Communications Ministry says that the Telegram messaging application will be unblocked in the country on Sunday, following the company’s agreement to fulfill the demands of security authorities.
Earlier this month, the ministry announced that it was banning Telegram for refusing to comply with guidelines on data security.
"The Ministry of Communications draws the attention of dear fellow citizens to the fact that it will lift the ban on Telegram in Iraq starting from tomorrow, Sunday," the ministry said in a Saturday statement.
The release specified that Telegram had agreed to comply with the demands of Iraqi security authorities and expressed its full readiness to cooperate with the competent authorities of the country.
Prior to the ban, Iraq had repeatedly asked the Dubai-based company to take down channels that publish sensitive data obtained through leaks from state institutions as well as the Iraqi citizens’ private information.
The Iraqi Communications Ministry has repeatedly stressed that the Iraqi authorities respect freedoms of expression and communication but has stressed that national security comes first.
Telegram is widely used in Iraq for communication and news sharing.