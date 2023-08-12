https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/united-jets-plunge-towards-ocean-blamed-on-pilot-miscommunication-ntsb-finds-1112549489.html
United Jet's Plunge Towards Ocean Blamed on Pilot Miscommunication, NTSB Finds
The NTSB's detailed report outlined that the flight crew failed to properly manage critical flight parameters like vertical flightpath, airspeed, and pitch attitude.
In a startling revelation, the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has pointed to pilot miscommunication as the root cause of a heart-stopping incident involving a United Airlines Boeing 777. The incident, which occurred on December 18 near Maui, Hawaii, saw Flight 1722 lose altitude dramatically, coming within a mere 750 feet of the ocean's surface. Miraculously, no injuries or damage were reported onboard.The miscommunication reportedly revolved around the captain's desired flap setting during the initial climb after departing from Kahului Airport. The misstep led to the aircraft's unnerving descent of approximately 1,350 feet.Passenger Rod Williams II likened the harrowing experience to a roller coaster ride, describing how the plane initially ascended normally but then climbed at an alarming rate, prompting screams and panic among those onboard.The incident took place amid adverse weather conditions marked by showers, thunderstorms and the potential for severe storms with strong winds and hail.
"There were a number of screams on the plane. Everybody knew that something was out of the ordinary, or at least that this was not normal," said Williams.
The NTSB's findings have raised concerns about the crucial role of clear and effective communication in the cockpit, highlighting the immense responsibility borne by pilots in ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew members. The airline, United, has yet to provide a response regarding the NTSB's findings.