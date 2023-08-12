https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/what-you-need-to-know-about-niger-1112546084.html

What You Need to Know About Niger

What You Need to Know About Niger

US Allegedly Pressured Pakistan for Khan Ouster, Ecuador Presidential Candidate Assassinated, Oakland A’s Announcer Criticizes Relocation

2023-08-12T04:14+0000

2023-08-12T04:14+0000

2023-08-12T10:44+0000

by any means necessary

radio

pakistan

ecuador

major league baseball (mlb)

fifa

the new york times

niger

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112545925_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0b31db831d42d2ee021feeaed96bf74d.png

What You Need To Know About Niger US Allegedly Pressured Pakistan for Khan Ouster, Ecuador Presidential Candidate Assassinated, Oakland A’s Announcer Criticizes Relocation

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by journalist Waqas Ahmed to discuss reports that the US pressured Pakistan officials to remove former Prime Minister Imran Khan over his neutrality on the conflict in Ukraine, how this may explain the silence from the US on the actions of the Pakistani military following Khan’s removal, and why the US would be so hellbent on “correcting” Pakistan’s neutrality.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Martín Varese, social media manager with People’s Dispatch and sociologist to discuss the assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio as the country prepares for elections, how this assassination is connected to a larger crisis of violence in Ecuador and how that crisis is connected to neoliberal policies, how this assassination and the assassinations of other officials in Ecuador may impact the election and how the response from the government could impact the people of the country, and why grassroots movements may end up paying the price of this assassination should the government respond with repression.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss the suspension of former Team USA snowboard coach Peter Foley over sexual misconduct and sex trafficking accusations, an interview with Oakland Athletics’ Spanish-language broadcaster Amaury Pi-González criticizing owner John Fisher’s plans to move the team to Las Vegas, and players and coaches of the Nigeria women’s national football team calling out the disparities in resources between their team and the resources that the US and European teams receive.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eugene Puryear, co- host of Freedom Side Live on Breakthrough News and author of the book Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America to discuss a New York Times article attempting to characterize pro-peace groups in the US as “stooges” of China and how it demonstrates the lasting legacy of the red scare, the coup in Niger and why the narrative that the government is allowing “Russian colonialism” is paternalistic, and the role of Mohamed Bazoum in impoverishing Niger and allowing US and French troops to operate in the country.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

pakistan

niger

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, coup in niger, situation in niger, what is happening in west africa, imran khan, fernando villavicencio assassination