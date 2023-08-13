https://sputnikglobe.com/20230813/air-raid-warning-issued-in-parts-of-ukraine---authorities-1112570485.html
Air Raid Warning Issued in Parts of Ukraine - Authorities
Air raid sirens sounded in Ukraine.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Air raid warnings were issued in several regions of Ukraine late on Sunday night, according to air raid data from the country’s Ministry of Digital Transformation.
Air raid sirens sounded in Ukraine’s regions of Sumy, Nikolayev, Kirovograd, Dnepropetrovsk, Cherkassy, Kharkov, Odessa and Poltava, as well as Kiev-controlled parts of Kherson region, the ministry’s online map showed.
Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).
In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.