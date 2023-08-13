International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Air Raid Warning Issued in Parts of Ukraine - Authorities
Air Raid Warning Issued in Parts of Ukraine - Authorities
Air raid sirens sounded in Ukraine.
Air raid sirens sounded in Ukraine's regions of Sumy, Nikolayev, Kirovograd, Dnepropetrovsk, Cherkassy, Kharkov, Odessa and Poltava, as well as Kiev-controlled parts of Kherson region, the ministry's online map showed. Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge). In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.
Air Raid Warning Issued in Parts of Ukraine - Authorities

21:41 GMT 13.08.2023
Air raid siren
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Air raid warnings were issued in several regions of Ukraine late on Sunday night, according to air raid data from the country’s Ministry of Digital Transformation.
Air raid sirens sounded in Ukraine’s regions of Sumy, Nikolayev, Kirovograd, Dnepropetrovsk, Cherkassy, Kharkov, Odessa and Poltava, as well as Kiev-controlled parts of Kherson region, the ministry’s online map showed.
Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).
In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.
