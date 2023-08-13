https://sputnikglobe.com/20230813/niger-rebel-leader-hints-at-threat-to-nigeria---reports-1112570253.html

Niger Rebel Leader Hints at Threat to Nigeria - Reports

General Abdourahmane Tchiani says there was an "imminent threat" would have affected both Niger and Nigeria if the military takeover did not take place.

Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, head of the rebel-run transitional government, told a Nigerian delegation of Islamic religious leaders that the military takeover was well-intended, Daily Trust reported. Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu, who doubles as chairman of West African regional bloc ECOWAS, condemned the coup in late July. Nigeria hosted an ECOWAS leaders’ summit in Abuja this week that agreed to deploy a standby force to Niger to force the military to reinstate the deposed president.

